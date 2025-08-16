Skip The Restaurant And Make Our Orange Chicken Recipe At Home

Sometimes you love a dish that's a takeout staple so much that you want to try to make it at home. If you grew up loving orange chicken, you might want to try this recipe brought to us by Food Republic recipe developer Julianne De Witt. The popular American Chinese dish is surprisingly straightforward to make once you have the right ingredients, which might just be pantry staples in your kitchen. Although the tangy, sweet, and fruity sauce incorporates several components, it comes together easily and in little time.

"Orange chicken is a comforting sweet and sour dish thanks to the addition of orange juice, brown sugar, and vinegar," De Witt describes. There's more complexity to it than just your average sweet and sour sauce, though. She notes, "The garlic and ginger round out the flavor profile, resulting in a bright, citrusy sauce that's not too sweet." The chicken packs plenty of flavor, so serve it with something simple, like white rice and copycat Chinese takeout veggies.

This is also a convenient dish to make ahead, as it will last up to four days in the fridge or three months in the freezer. "Thaw the frozen chicken in the refrigerator prior to heating to ensure it separates easily. Reheat in a wok or sauté pan over medium heat, thawing the sauce with a little water if necessary."