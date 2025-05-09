How To Make Chinese Takeout-Style Veggies At Home

Americans are making a concentrated effort to eat out less often — data collected in 2024 by the Ipsos Consumer Tracker found one-third of United States residents are no longer attending fast casual restaurants and snagging fast food meals as frequently as they once did. This also means that cooking at home has gotten a lot more popular (and necessary). If you've said goodbye to your weekly Chinese takeout, and hello to preparing the cuisine in your own kitchen, but you are struggling to perfect the veggies that a dish calls for, we have some solutions. It's time to adhere to the lessons provided by chef Michael Schukar of Toku, with whom Food Republic had the opportunity to speak.

According to the expert, whether you are cooking with bok choy, cabbage, or adding florets of broccoli to a takeout-style beef dish, your first step should be "cutting the vegetables into uniform sizes," as it helps them cook evenly, and keeps larger pieces from undercooking and smaller pieces from overcooking. This step really does make a difference, and not just for even cooking; similarly-shaped veggies also helps the dish come together flavor-wise. Proper preparation also extends to the flavor additions you plan to incorporate. "I always recommend prepping your sauce before you start cooking; that way, you're not risking anything burning," Schukar explained. He mentioned that when he cooks at home he "loves using oyster sauce," on his veggies, telling us that "it adds a rich, savory depth that brings everything together."