For those looking for the ultimate in low-stimulation shopping with prices that make the experience that much more enjoyable, we recommend Aldi, a grocery store that is a far more toned down version of Trader Joe's, though they share an origin story.

Aldi is stocked with private label brands, and some more popular ones, too. It is the ideal place to grab a deal on your grocery bill if you don't feel brand loyalty. We have found that many of the options closely remember or even surpass the original versions. We love Aldi for helping us stock up on essentials in an inexpensive way. With this in mind, with rising prices on many grocery items, there are some specific categories you may want to stock up on before prices rise.

Many prices are suffering from the effects of tariffs, but others are struggling due to poor weather conditions. Some of these trends are the result of issues coming for years, but others are newer concerns. Still, no one's crystal ball is 100% foolproof. Since so much grocery store food and its packaging originates outside the United States, it's impossible to predict how much will be absorbed versus how much may be passed onto consumers — that is the big question. For a bit of insurance, taking some time to help build a stockpile can help ensure that you and your family aren't caught off guard with expensive prices. Aldi is the perfect place to do that shopping that — but do it soon, before prices do rise.