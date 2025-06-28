6 Meat Products To Buy Now Before Prices Get Out Of Hand

Producers of cattle, your beef source, have to decide whether to grow or sell their cows based on the prices said cows fetch on the market. Once the market indicates that it's time to expand the herd size, a cattle producer keeps female calves for breeding instead of putting them up for slaughter. Those calves take about two years to mature before they can give birth, and an additional 18 months before that new cow is ready for slaughter. This kind of herd expansion goes on until, finally, supplies pressure the market to lower beef prices, and that, in turn, leads to herd reduction.

So what does this mean for coming beef prices? Well, cattle inventories peaked in 2019 due to high demand, but projections for 2025 are not so optimistic. According to the USDA, cattle inventories are expected to hit their lowest cow count in decades for the year 2025. Hence, cattle and steer prices are projected to increase for 2026, leading to higher retail prices. That means you'll be shelling out extra for those beef patties. Those prices could remain high for several years until cattle inventories bulk up again.

And that's just the beginning of the problems for beef. In May, the USDA was authorized to issue a suspension on beef imports from Mexico due to an outbreak of screwworm, a brutal pest that feeds on live mammals. These are nasty little insects whose larvae (or let's call them what they are: maggots) burrow into the flesh of warm mammals. This significantly impacts cattle availability, particularly in the Southwest, which compounds the existing problem of lower inventories. And with lower inventories, you can expect those beef prices to get jacked up.