To Peel Or Not To Peel: What To Know When Freezing Bananas

You know those speckled bananas you bought last week that have been sitting on the counter or in your fruit bowl? Instead of letting them rot away, freeze them now to use later in recipes like a tasty loaf of banana bread. The good news — there is no wrong way to freeze a banana, whole, peeled, or sliced. However, there are more advantages to opting to remove the skin.

Peeling the banana means that it will be easily usable right out of the freezer — whereas taking the skin off the frozen whole banana is more time-consuming (and often a little tricky and messy). Additionally, they're not ideal for long-term storage the peel does not provide enough protection from the harsh elements of the freezer.

For the best results, place the peeled bananas (chunks or whole) on a baking sheet in a single row and pop them into the freezer until they are solid. This may take around three hours. Once done, you can move the fruit to an airtight container or zip-top bag for the best results. You can expect around six months of freshness for whole bananas but only around two months for slices.