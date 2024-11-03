Why Frozen Bananas Make Better Banana Bread
The beauty of banana bread is its versatility: It's perfect for a top-tier breakfast or a show-stopping dessert when you add in some chocolate chips. But if you want to ensure that your banana bread comes out perfectly moist every time — i.e. fluffy but still dense enough to have some heft – the trick is to use frozen bananas. Simply freeze some overripe fruit, and when you're ready to make a loaf, defrost the frozen pieces in the microwave.
First, though, your bananas should be frozen whole and peeled to make them easier to use in your final recipe. To thaw your bananas, run them under some hot water, then microwave them until soft, which should take around three minutes. Here's why this works so great: The thawing process will draw out the liquids inside the sweet fruit — which is important! Reserve those juices if your bananas are peeled, as that is what will make your final bread moist and delicious.
You'll also want to mash the warmed-up fruit in a bowl with their natural juices to get the perfect pasty texture, then use this sweet mash in your standard basic banana bread recipe. Not only does this guarantee that your final loaf is the right consistency, but if you freeze a lot of bananas right when they turn spotty, you can preserve them and make the treat any time without waiting for fresh ones to ripen.
Other ways to maximize your banana bread
If you're looking for other ways to upgrade your banana bread recipe, there are dozens of options. Consider using a cup of buttermilk or a dollop of sour cream instead of milk for added richness and maximum moistness. Toss in some walnuts or chocolate chips for extra texture and crunch. Or consider using cake mix to replace all the dry ingredients for a simplified baking process and a more sweet, dessert-like banana bread — all that is required is to mix two mashed bananas, two eggs, cake mix, and it's ready to bake.
All of these tricks can be used for banana bread muffins, too, with the only difference being the baking tray and the time each recipe spends in the oven — banana muffins will usually bake for about 20 minutes, while a full loaf usually needs about an hour to fully firm up.
If you want a bonus sweet layer on your banana bread, save one banana to be baked on top; just make sure this one was not frozen prior, as it will not bake into the caramelized deliciousness you're looking for. Or if you're looking to mix it up entirely, try a paleo walnut take on banana bread, that uses almond flour, extra eggs, and just a smidge of honey for a delicious option without the gluten.