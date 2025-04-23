The Unexpected Connection Between Trader Joe's And Aldi

If you're reading a discussion of Aldi and Trader Joe's on the internet, chances are good someone will pipe up and say, "They're the same thing." While that's not true at all, they do have an unexpected connection from far back in what is, indeed, their shared histories. Once upon a time, at the start of the 20th century, there were two brothers, Karl and Theo Albrecht, whose mother ran a grocery store in the town of Essen, Germany.

After World War II, as Germany was reconstructing, the two brothers assumed ownership of the store. Success meant expansion, and they gradually opened up more and more locations, until 1960, when they had 300 stores in operation. But that was the year the two brothers quarreled over the direction of the company and ended up parting ways, cutting the business in half and becoming Aldi Nord (north) and Aldi Süd (south).

Aldi Süd turned into what we know in the U.S. as Aldi, with its no-frills shopping experience and incredibly cheap groceries. However, Aldi Nord entered the American market through the eclectic grocery chain Trader Joe's.