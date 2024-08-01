Should You Store Coconut Oil In The Fridge Or Pantry?

Whether you reach for coconut oil to make grilled cheese crispy without mayo or to slather it on your face as a moisturizer, it is a handy ingredient to have on, well, hand. However you're using coconut oil, you may have wondered where it's best to store it. Coconut oil is shelf-stable, and can reside in either the fridge or pantry. When to choose which spot mostly comes down to how you plan on using the oil, and how fast.

A jar will be stay fresh in the pantry even after it's opened, but you can extend its lifespan a bit by storing it in the fridge. Light, heat, and air can all cause oxidation and speed up spoilage. A dark, cold fridge will probably offer more protection from these factors than a cabinet in the kitchen will. If it takes you a while to get through a whole jar, it is probably wise to stick it in the fridge.

However, if you use it often and go through it quickly, its form will come into play. Coconut oil is a saturated fat, which is solid when cold, liquid when warmed, and soft at room temperature (think of a stick of butter: soft on the countertop, and hard in the fridge). If you like it softer, pop it in the pantry. If you prefer it solid and closer to that hardened stick of butter, into the fridge it should go. Coconut oil will liquefy at about 78 degrees Fahrenheit.