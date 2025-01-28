9 Canned Foods You Should Avoid At Aldi And 5 You Should Definitely Buy

When visiting an Aldi or Trader Joe's, it can be difficult to know whether a particular item you're considering is a quality option. After all, a majority of the goods at each location are private label offerings (which is one reason why Aldi's groceries are so cheap) with little to no advertising but up against plenty of similar choices from bigger brands at big box stores. I've had great success with most of the Trader Joe's foods I've tried, but I'll admit that I'm a little less experienced with Aldi. That said, until I began tasting canned goods for this piece and determining how they fit into the best and worst foods at Aldi, I'd tasted enough good items to suggest that there's some great options. Would canned goods hold up?

What I discovered should help you choose the best tasting, most delicious options on your next grocery run. To separate the purchase-worthy from the shelf-warmers, I selected a variety of canned items, tasted each one, prepared and served them according to the directions on each can, and determined whether each is something you should pick up at Aldi or leave it be. I considered each item's flavor, texture, and whether it held up to other canned brands I've had of similar varieties. While I found plenty of canned goods that are better left on the shelf, I also found a few tasty surprises that may just convince you to make Aldi part of your next errand run — make sure you check out the Aldi finds area that sells out so quickly.