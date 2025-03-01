The Affordable Trader Joe's Wine To Try If You're Sick Of The Charles Shaw Brand

The Charles Shaw brand of wine, lovingly dubbed "Two-Buck Chuck," has been a fan favorite of Trader Joe's shoppers for quite some time thanks to its incredible affordability. But maybe you've had your fair share of too many glasses, and you're ready to wave goodbye good old Chuck in favor of something new. Since the Charles Shaw line offers a variety of wine types, it's yet another reason buyers keep coming back. Charles Shaw sells cabernet sauvignon, shiraz, and a red blend in the red category. One red wine gives this icon a run for its money — the Chariot Gypsy Red Blend. This red wine comes in at just $4.99. For the taste and price, wine drinkers love it due to its mid-range dryness.

More specifically, the Chariot Gypsy wine is a proprietary blend of syrah, grenache, cabernet sauvignon, and other grapes that have not been disclosed. Flavor-wise, some fruity tastes include stone fruit like plum and cherry. Other featured notes are spice, oak, and vanilla. The Charles Shaw Red Blend seems to have different grapes included in the blend, like merlot, cabernet sauvignon, and cabernet franc. The tasting notes lean more towards oak and tobacco, with additional hints of black cherry and pepper.