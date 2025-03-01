The Affordable Trader Joe's Wine To Try If You're Sick Of The Charles Shaw Brand
The Charles Shaw brand of wine, lovingly dubbed "Two-Buck Chuck," has been a fan favorite of Trader Joe's shoppers for quite some time thanks to its incredible affordability. But maybe you've had your fair share of too many glasses, and you're ready to wave goodbye good old Chuck in favor of something new. Since the Charles Shaw line offers a variety of wine types, it's yet another reason buyers keep coming back. Charles Shaw sells cabernet sauvignon, shiraz, and a red blend in the red category. One red wine gives this icon a run for its money — the Chariot Gypsy Red Blend. This red wine comes in at just $4.99. For the taste and price, wine drinkers love it due to its mid-range dryness.
More specifically, the Chariot Gypsy wine is a proprietary blend of syrah, grenache, cabernet sauvignon, and other grapes that have not been disclosed. Flavor-wise, some fruity tastes include stone fruit like plum and cherry. Other featured notes are spice, oak, and vanilla. The Charles Shaw Red Blend seems to have different grapes included in the blend, like merlot, cabernet sauvignon, and cabernet franc. The tasting notes lean more towards oak and tobacco, with additional hints of black cherry and pepper.
Other affordable wines and tricks for the best glass
Maybe you're a white wine drinker looking to replace your Charles Shaw with something new at Trader Joe's. If so, consider Honeymoon Voigner. For $5.49, you get peachy floral aromas and a wine that appeals to most white wine lovers because it has the mouthfeel of a chardonnay with the fresh, fruity flavors of many favorite wines like pinot grigio. If a pink glass of rosé is more your thing, then you may want to level up with the Organic Charles Shaw Rosé, which is highly recommended for its bright taste and $3.99 pricepoint.
No matter which affordable bottles you go for, for an elevated experience, use this hack to chill your wine in less than five minutes. After all, even the two-buck chuck tastes way better with an easy freezer hack. This is the case for light wines (like bubbly rosés and white wines), but contrary to popular belief, some red wines are best for chilling, and there are plenty of reasons why you should. Some of the reasons include that chilling brings out the tannins and aromas in each glass, making the Chariot's $4.99 bottle taste even more luxurious.