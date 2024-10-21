The Coveted Caviar You Can Pick Up At Costco
Costco can be an exciting place to shop, especially when you're looking to impress your guests with something extra special — without the extra special price. Enter, caviar.
Caviar is cured roe (or fish eggs) from the ancient bony fish species sturgeon, traditionally from the Black and Caspian seas. Roe from any other fish technically isn't caviar, but the term is used loosely these days. There are three commonly beloved types of caviar: beluga caviar, which is generally the most expensive, with a silky texture and intense flavor; osetra, known for its firm texture, long finish, and nutty flavor; and sevruga, which is a bit smaller, with a snappy texture and briny flavor. All are luxuriously delicious. Once the roe is harvested, it is cured with up to 5% salt. Caviar is called "malossol" (a Russian term meaning "little salt") if it is cured to the optimal specifications for preservation, quality, texture, and flavor.
Costco offers two main brands of caviar: Plaza Osetra and Tsar Nicoulai (both malossol). Plaza Osetra is sustainably farmed Bulgarian sturgeon roe from Plaza De Caviar, based in Concord, California. Costco sells amber or black osetra caviar in a three-pack (two ounces each) for $33.33 per ounce, as well as golden osetra for $85 per ounce. Costco's Tsar Nicoulai caviar, sourced from Siberian sturgeon (Baerii), starts at $41.66 per ounce, while its reserve white sturgeon from California begins at $45.45 per ounce. For comparison, osetra caviar often starts at $100 per ounce at other retailers. Costco for the win!
Best ways to eat Costco caviar
There are plenty of fun ways to enjoy Costco's caviar. To start, try the Tsar Nicoulai Caviar Tasting Flight, modeled after tastings offered at the Tsar Nicoulai Caviar Café in San Francisco. It comes with four one-ounce jars, so you can try white sturgeon, gold osetra, Baerii, and black osetra. Do a side-by-side tasting to really get to know your caviar and decide which is your favorite. This flight also comes with six ounces of smoked sturgeon, crème fraîche, and blinis. It's a party in a box, and even comes with totes and mother-of-pearl spoons to add a fancy touch.
If you're looking to create your own caviar party at home, here are a few ideas. For a romantic New Year's Eve, create a caviar picnic to enjoy on your bed while watching the ball drop. Pair the tasting flight with your favorite bubbles, depending on your budget. Look for Spanish cava, Italian prosecco, or French crémant as more affordable options for sparkling wine. Or, if you want to splurge, go with Champagne! For a fun soirée or game night, invite a few besties over and serve caviar with homemade potato chips, french fries, crème fraîche, and chives. Cream cheese, sour cream, store-bought chips, and take-out fries work in a pinch. For an elevated brunch, serve caviar on eggs or bagels. The best way to enjoy caviar is to appreciate it, but not to take it too seriously.