The Coveted Caviar You Can Pick Up At Costco

Costco can be an exciting place to shop, especially when you're looking to impress your guests with something extra special — without the extra special price. Enter, caviar.

Caviar is cured roe (or fish eggs) from the ancient bony fish species sturgeon, traditionally from the Black and Caspian seas. Roe from any other fish technically isn't caviar, but the term is used loosely these days. There are three commonly beloved types of caviar: beluga caviar, which is generally the most expensive, with a silky texture and intense flavor; osetra, known for its firm texture, long finish, and nutty flavor; and sevruga, which is a bit smaller, with a snappy texture and briny flavor. All are luxuriously delicious. Once the roe is harvested, it is cured with up to 5% salt. Caviar is called "malossol" (a Russian term meaning "little salt") if it is cured to the optimal specifications for preservation, quality, texture, and flavor.

Costco offers two main brands of caviar: Plaza Osetra and Tsar Nicoulai (both malossol). Plaza Osetra is sustainably farmed Bulgarian sturgeon roe from Plaza De Caviar, based in Concord, California. Costco sells amber or black osetra caviar in a three-pack (two ounces each) for $33.33 per ounce, as well as golden osetra for $85 per ounce. Costco's Tsar Nicoulai caviar, sourced from Siberian sturgeon (Baerii), starts at $41.66 per ounce, while its reserve white sturgeon from California begins at $45.45 per ounce. For comparison, osetra caviar often starts at $100 per ounce at other retailers. Costco for the win!