The Most Flavorful Butter Sauce For Crab Legs Requires A Stovetop Melting Technique

Brown butter is the secret ingredient that boosts chocolate chip cookies, and using it is also an easy way to upgrade boxed mac and cheese. It's even Andrew Zimmern's go-to for decadent fried eggs. And if you want the best dipping sauce for crab legs, Gwen Wolken from A Sweet Thyme says it's a top choice.

"Browning butter for a sauce adds a rich, nutty flavor and a deeper, more complex taste," Wolken told Food Republic. "The toasted milk solids add a warm, slightly caramelized aroma that will complement the crab's sweetness. Browning will also help improve the sauce's texture, which will help to coat the crab meat more evenly."

Making brown butter only takes about 5 minutes, according to Wolken. Simply pop cubes of butter into a pan on medium-low heat and stir constantly. While it's melting, expect the butter to sizzle and become foamy. You know when brown butter is done when a toasty aroma wafts from the pan and the milk solids have browned. Then, just transfer the sauce to ramekins and serve it with the crab legs. Or, if you're making it ahead of time, pour it into an airtight container and refrigerate or freeze it. It will last a couple of weeks in the fridge and about three months in the freezer. You can just gently reheat it when you need it for a crab dinner.