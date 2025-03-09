Is Costco More Affordable Than Regular Grocery Stores?

As the world's third-largest retailer, Costco has gained prowess through some distinctive approaches to doing business. Per Statista, the wholesale giant logged about $250 billion in global net sales in 2024, had more than 130 million subscribing members, and operated 890 stores throughout the United States — with the exception of the three U.S. states that don't have a Costco – and all around the world. One key reason for Costco's market stronghold is its low prices. While Costco has felt the pinch of inflation pinch at times and has raised prices on popular items, the warehouse merchant continues to be a more affordable place to shop than your neighborhood grocery store.

Costco's overarching principles prioritize low customer costs, sometimes even at the expense of its own profit margins. While other merchants sometimes scheme to increase their bottom lines, which can result in higher prices, Costco strategizes how to increase savings for customers. Strict guidelines are in place regarding the pricing of goods, too. For instance, the company has ruled that its popular Kirkland Signature-branded products can never go higher than a 15% markup — no matter how justified an increased price point may be.

The resulting low customer costs, along with Costco's commitment to offering high-quality goods, have put the company in a solid position of dominance. As long as you can avoid the common mistakes members make while shopping at Costco, you will likely notice the savings rather quickly, especially where groceries are concerned.