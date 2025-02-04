How To Ensure Frozen Crab Legs Cook Evenly Every Time

Whether you prefer king crab or snow crab legs, there's no denying that they are a real treat. While you should do your due diligence and watch out for red flags when shopping for crab, the sweet, tender flesh dipped in clarified butter offers unparalleled flavor. Most crab legs come pre-cooked, but unless you live directly on the coast, they're typically sold frozen at supermarkets. Food Republic spoke with Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, about the best way to prepare and cook frozen crab legs so they heat through evenly.

To achieve the most succulent results, Littley recommends defrosting them first. "For frozen crab legs," he explains, "the best method for thawing is to let them sit in the refrigerator overnight. This gradual process helps maintain their texture and flavor while avoiding uneven cooking later."

Additionally, you should never thaw frozen crab legs on the counter or at room temperature. If you need them thawed faster than overnight, "you can submerge them in cold water for a few hours, changing the water every 30 minutes," Littley advises.