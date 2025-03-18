How To Upgrade Costco's Food Court Pizza With One Elusive Item

Costco has one of the most popular food courts around, with lines that get pretty long. Customers, meanwhile, are quick to hack the menu, creating items like the Jochizza, a combination of a hot dog, a chicken bake, and a slice of pizza. You don't have to order three full-size items for a tasty snack, though. If you're a person of simple, yet refined taste, you can order a slice of pizza for just $1.99 and then add raw, diced onions on top for a touch of acidity — which will also serve to enhance your breath.

This diced veggie is actually offered at the condiment bar to accompany Costco's Kirkland hot dogs, but that hasn't stopped members from adding it to their pizza slices. Costco got rid of its combo pizza that offered onions, peppers, and olives as prominent toppings, but food court guests can at least achieve a fraction of that tastiness by topping their pepperoni or cheese pie slices with onion. However, there is one caveat: Some locations have apparently banned employees from handing out diced onions to customers who haven't purchased a hot dog. In response to a Reddit post where the original poster (OP) asked, "Is anyone else an absolute monster and snag some onions for their pizza?" at least two commenters, both from California, said that they asked for the pungent bits to add to their pizza, but were denied.