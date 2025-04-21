10 Cold Stone Creamery Flavors, Ranked

Cold Stone Creamery has become a household name when it comes to ice cream. With locations spanning nearly 30 countries and countless states across the United States, it's undoubtedly one of the most widespread and recognizable ice cream chains out there. Since its founding in 1988, Cold Stone's mission has been to serve fresh ice cream to the masses — rather than the occasionally freezer-burnt, hard-as-a-rock pints you'd typically find at the grocery store.

Today, the chain is known for the signature mix-ins. Unlike the traditional ice cream parlor which simply piles a bunch of toppings right onto your scoop, Cold Stone stands out by mixing those toppings directly into the ice cream — creating personalized concoctions with nearly endless possibilities.

But when stripped of all the bells and whistles, which one of Cold Stone's ice cream flavors reigns supreme? Today, I'll be ranking Cold Stone Creamery's Top 10 most popular flavors, as per the brand's online ordering data in 2020 (the most recent I could locate). As winter slips away and warmer days approach (I say while writing this on a chilly 36 degrees Fahrenheit day in April), here's which Cold Stone flavor deserves a place in your ice cream cone (or cup) this spring.