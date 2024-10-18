The Exact Difference Between French And Classic Vanilla

Vanilla is all too often seen as an ordinary, plain, default flavoring these days. It used to be something far more special — Aztec nobility would mix it into their drinks, and French and English cultivators tried and failed for centuries to pollinate the flower. Its mass market availability is a relatively recent phenomenon, and now, most of today's vanilla is artificially derived (even Breyers vanilla ice cream doesn't use the spice). But that doesn't mean every flavor of vanilla is the same. French vanilla is a popular variation, one that incorporates eggs for a creamier texture.

While vanilla is a naturally occurring spice, French vanilla isn't some other plant or bean. It's a style of vanilla, perhaps most commonly recognized in ice cream. The egg yolks in French vanilla ice cream lend it a yellow color that you've probably noticed if you've ever bought a carton. In a way, if you know about the difference between custard and ice cream, it's more like the former than the latter. Other store-bought products, like coffee creamer, may be labeled as "French vanilla-flavored," but that typically just means the taste is meant to resemble the ice cream.