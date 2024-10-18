The Exact Difference Between French And Classic Vanilla
Vanilla is all too often seen as an ordinary, plain, default flavoring these days. It used to be something far more special — Aztec nobility would mix it into their drinks, and French and English cultivators tried and failed for centuries to pollinate the flower. Its mass market availability is a relatively recent phenomenon, and now, most of today's vanilla is artificially derived (even Breyers vanilla ice cream doesn't use the spice). But that doesn't mean every flavor of vanilla is the same. French vanilla is a popular variation, one that incorporates eggs for a creamier texture.
While vanilla is a naturally occurring spice, French vanilla isn't some other plant or bean. It's a style of vanilla, perhaps most commonly recognized in ice cream. The egg yolks in French vanilla ice cream lend it a yellow color that you've probably noticed if you've ever bought a carton. In a way, if you know about the difference between custard and ice cream, it's more like the former than the latter. Other store-bought products, like coffee creamer, may be labeled as "French vanilla-flavored," but that typically just means the taste is meant to resemble the ice cream.
Why go with French vanilla?
So, if French vanilla is ultimately using the same vanilla, what's the appeal? Well, French vanilla is generally regarded as a richer, fuller vanilla, and the luscious texture helps to make it feel like a more decadent dessert. You can use French vanilla like you would any other flavor of vanilla — on top of a slice of apple pie, inside an ice cream sandwich, or over a brownie. It's bound to make everything taste just a bit more silky and smooth.
Of course, French vanilla ice cream can also be used as a substitute for custard, as both share dairy and egg yolks in their respective ingredients lists. French chef Jacques Pépin melted French vanilla ice cream to make French toast in the 1950s, and it worked like a charm. To make the traditional English custard crème anglaise, Ina Garten melts Häagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream, which includes egg yolks, to save time. You could even use that exact same trick to replace the custard in your bread pudding, too.