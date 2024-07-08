The Best Way To Harvest And Store Mint

Mint is an extremely popular herb to grow at home, since it is a low-maintenance plant that can flourish just as well in little indoor pots as it can in sprawling gardens. However, harvesting it and keeping it fresh isn't exactly self-explanatory. The key to making the most of homegrown mint is to harvest it properly, and to avoid mistakes that everyone makes when storing herbs.

One way to harvest mint is to pluck individual leaves with your hands and use them straight away — think blanched mint syrup or a simple mojito recipe. However, plucking can damage the plant, and pulling out leaves haphazardly can also expose the the sprigs to diseases. A much better way to harvest the herb is to cut off entire sprigs of leaves, especially if you plan on storing mint for later use. Not only will these cuts heal much better, but they will also keep the plant healthy and promote the growth of new leaves.

You'll want to clip mint sprigs at the right spot, too. Snip a few inches above the soil line, leaving a lower set or two of leaves alone. This ensures that your plant continues to sprout new mint, even after large harvests. It's also best to use gardening shears or scissors to make clean cuts, rather than pull the sprigs with your fingers.