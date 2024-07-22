How To Make An Array Of Cotton Candy With Just One Ingredient

Cooking with candy can be a lot of fun, especially when it comes to cotton candy. This fluffy, nostalgic carnival treat is fun to consume in any form, from cotton candy flavored ice cream to a cotton candy old fashioned. But if there isn't a fair in town this week, it's easier to make at home than you might think ... and you don't even need a cotton candy machine. In fact, all you need are a few Jolly Ranchers.

To make your DIY cotton candy, add three unwrapped Jolly Ranchers to a microwave-safe bowl and nuke them for thirty seconds. Once your candy has been liquefied, you can use a straw to blow it into fluffy threads, then lightly shape these together with your hands to create cotton candy. Since you are blowing air into the candy to create the strands, it will have more of a bubbly texture than a thread-like one, but it will still taste delicious! You can also add Jolly Ranchers directly to a cotton candy machine, where they will dissolve from the heat and turn into spun sugar ... though crushing them into a powder beforehand is also recommended.