The Buzzy Ice Cream Topping You May Have Been Overlooking

Espresso and ice cream are a match made in dessert heaven, with robust, bitter coffee notes pairing perfectly with ice cream's velvety sweetness. Italians perfected this pairing with affogato, their classic dessert whose name means "drowned," where hot espresso is poured over vanilla ice cream. But why not enjoy this classic combo a different way, by adding a sprinkle of espresso grounds to your ice cream for an extra coffee punch?

Start by making sure you're using finely-ground espresso beans, not espresso powder or instant coffee. Espresso grounds have a stronger flavor and more of a caffeine kick, because the beans aren't brewed before they're ground. Both espresso powder, which is mostly used in baking and savory cooking, and instant espresso, which is meant to be drunk as coffee, are made from espresso that has been brewed, dried, and ground. For an even more concentrated espresso flavor, coarsely chop chocolate-covered espresso beans and sprinkle them on your ice cream.

Now that you have the right type of espresso grounds, which ice cream base should you use? Vanilla and coffee are obvious and delicious choices, along with chocolate and chocolate chip, as coffee famously enhances chocolate's flavor. But also try flavors you might not think of right away, like dulce de leche, caramel, mint chocolate chip, pistachio, or black cherry. Apple pie ice cream with ground espresso topping would even make a great duo!