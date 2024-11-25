The Buzzy Ice Cream Topping You May Have Been Overlooking
Espresso and ice cream are a match made in dessert heaven, with robust, bitter coffee notes pairing perfectly with ice cream's velvety sweetness. Italians perfected this pairing with affogato, their classic dessert whose name means "drowned," where hot espresso is poured over vanilla ice cream. But why not enjoy this classic combo a different way, by adding a sprinkle of espresso grounds to your ice cream for an extra coffee punch?
Start by making sure you're using finely-ground espresso beans, not espresso powder or instant coffee. Espresso grounds have a stronger flavor and more of a caffeine kick, because the beans aren't brewed before they're ground. Both espresso powder, which is mostly used in baking and savory cooking, and instant espresso, which is meant to be drunk as coffee, are made from espresso that has been brewed, dried, and ground. For an even more concentrated espresso flavor, coarsely chop chocolate-covered espresso beans and sprinkle them on your ice cream.
Now that you have the right type of espresso grounds, which ice cream base should you use? Vanilla and coffee are obvious and delicious choices, along with chocolate and chocolate chip, as coffee famously enhances chocolate's flavor. But also try flavors you might not think of right away, like dulce de leche, caramel, mint chocolate chip, pistachio, or black cherry. Apple pie ice cream with ground espresso topping would even make a great duo!
More creative ice cream toppings you can explore
Indulge your adventurous side by trying other unconventional ice cream toppings. Go savory with a drizzle of high-quality olive oil, or try adding shredded cheddar cheese. Spice things up with Hatch green chile sauce, which New Mexicans love to spoon over vanilla ice cream, or add a splash of zesty chili oil. For an Asian twist, try umami-packed soy sauce or even add some boba pearls.
For an adult after-dinner treat, kick back and relax with liquor-infused ice cream. Sweeter liqueurs like amaretto, Baileys Irish Cream, or even sweet vermouth blend seamlessly with creamy frozen desserts. But harder liquors can also work, adding a touch of warmth and bite. Because alcohol softens ice cream, be cautious with how much you add. For harder liquors, don't use any more than five tablespoons per quart. You can use more for lower-proof spirits, but taste the ice cream as you go to avoid an overly strong liquor flavor.