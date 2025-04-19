10 Salts You Should Always Have In Your Pantry

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Salt has been a prized commodity since ancient times due to its ability to both preserve food and enhance its flavor. Perhaps our ancestors instinctively understood its fundamental role in health too, as it's essential to maintain optimal fluid balance and support the functioning of muscles and nerves.

The process of gathering salt is traditionally referred to as "winning," an indication of the value placed on it. So essential is salt to food that many of our most basic culinary terms derive from it. Sauce, salsa, and salad all come from salt being ubiquitous in their preparation, salami is meat cured with salt, and "marinate" comes from the ocean, the original source of salt.

Today salt is available in many textures, shapes, colors, and flavors, and each can add something special to your cooking. Some salts, often called finishing salts, are best saved for sprinkling over a finished dish. While others are used for brining meat and poultry to add flavor and succulence, and for salting pasta water (⅓ ounce salt for every 2 pints of water is the rule of thumb). A similar ratio ensures great flavor when boiling vegetables and also locks in their color. Here's a round-up of the salts you should always have in your pantry.