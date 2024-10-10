Make A Better Grilled Cheese With One Extra Step

The humble grilled cheese is a fan favorite, and for good reason. There's hardly any better comfort food, and it's simple to make. If you want to step up your grilled cheese game, however, try salting your pan before grilling. This extra seasoning will enhance flavors whether you use butter or oil, and sprinkling it directly on your pan will ensure a more even salt distribution.

There's no specific amount of salt required — usually, a pinch is more than enough. Table salt is preferable to varieties with larger crystals because its finer size allows it to melt nicely into the butter or oil, blending the flavors well. That said, don't feel confined to it — take this opportunity to experiment with any of the surprisingly many varieties of salt. Ever tried smoked salt? That'll give your grilled cheese a kick. There's no evidence that salting your pan will crisp up the texture of your bread, per se, but it will up the intensity of the flavor, giving it an added sharpness.

As for the method, sprinkle the salt from a distance. This tip is a game-changer for seasoning proteins, but it applies across the board, as it prevents the salt from clumping together on the pan, ensuring your grilled cheese gets a nice, even coating.