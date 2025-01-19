Break Out The Brine, Even If You're Short On Time

For those with only a passing familiarity with the practice, brining probably conjures Thanksgiving-related visions of whole turkeys sitting in vats of liquid and orange peels for hours on end. And even if the submersion does produce a deliciously moist bird, who has the time to invest in that turkey texture? Well, actually, you do — because the technique of brining has a far wider application than holiday birds alone, and most meats don't need to be left soaking overnight. Nearly any protein can benefit from a brine, and many types of meat and seafood need to sit for as little as 30 minutes to feel its tenderizing effects.

First things first: Brine is the key to moist meat. It's a salt and water solution that penetrates the meat and denatures proteins and muscle fibers. The salt solution works its way through the meat, which is less salty than the brine, in order to equalize the salt concentration on both sides of the membrane — a chemical process known as osmosis. When muscle fibers and proteins are broken down and dissolved by the mixture, the texture of the meat changes, becoming more tender, losing some of its toughness, and allowing more moisture to be introduced. For the denaturing, dissolving, and osmosis process to complete, a whole turkey may need about 12 hours to sit, but for smaller cuts of lean meat, even a brief brining time of 30 minutes helps avoid the dreaded dry texture.