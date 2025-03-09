The Secret To Giving Scrambled Tofu An Eggy Flavor
Recreating non-vegan foods and dishes is one of the most rewarding challenges when following a vegan diet. One of our favorite ways to do this is to add kala namak — otherwise known as Himalayan or Indian black salt — to tofu scrambles to make the best vegan breakfast of champions. With a rich, umami flavor that's similar to a hard-boiled egg, kala namak works wonders in the kitchen when attempting to mimic the perfect scrambled eggs with tofu. It can also be used in a vegan omelette for an eggy boost or paired with tahini for an upgrade to make your tofu scramble ultra-creamy while still being vegan.
You may notice that kala namak isn't actually "black" in color. Rather, It's actually reddish brown or light pink in its ground form.This is largely because it contains an incredible amount of iron and sulfur — the same minerals responsible for its eggy taste. Now, you'll also want to remember that not all salts are created equal, and knowing their uses is key when creating your breakfast masterpiece. Though it's certainly possibly to use black salt like any other, kala namak is generally considered a finishing salt, which means you should add a pinch or two to enhance your dish's flavor just before serving.
Other ways to use kala namak in vegan dishes
Black salt can be used in a number of dazzling ways. Outside of the breakfast realm, it provides an extra-savory twist to veggie pakora dishes like sweet potato pakora and Indian baigan bhaja. When used as a sauce additive to recipes like tomato chickpea curry with chicken, it levels the dish up with a boost of complexity. Kama namak even plays a key role in spice mixes like chaat masala, which can be found in many types of Indian street-food recipes and chutneys. Here, we'd recommend using it to amp up your next delhi papri chaat.
Experimenting is one of the best parts of cooking, and it's likely that kala namak's unique profile will make you want to. Remember to play with it sparingly since it's so pungent, but know that it's an incredibly versatile spice. These may not your first assumptions, but kala namak can uplift the flavors of sweet drinks like salted lassis or refreshers like jaljeeras, a type of spiced and aromatic lemonade. Unfortunately, kala namak may not be readily available at many grocers aside from possibly Whole Foods, but not to worry! Any home cook can easily find The Spice Lab's Kala Namak Black Salt on Amazon.