The Secret To Giving Scrambled Tofu An Eggy Flavor

Recreating non-vegan foods and dishes is one of the most rewarding challenges when following a vegan diet. One of our favorite ways to do this is to add kala namak — otherwise known as Himalayan or Indian black salt — to tofu scrambles to make the best vegan breakfast of champions. With a rich, umami flavor that's similar to a hard-boiled egg, kala namak works wonders in the kitchen when attempting to mimic the perfect scrambled eggs with tofu. It can also be used in a vegan omelette for an eggy boost or paired with tahini for an upgrade to make your tofu scramble ultra-creamy while still being vegan.

You may notice that kala namak isn't actually "black" in color. Rather, It's actually reddish brown or light pink in its ground form.This is largely because it contains an incredible amount of iron and sulfur — the same minerals responsible for its eggy taste. Now, you'll also want to remember that not all salts are created equal, and knowing their uses is key when creating your breakfast masterpiece. Though it's certainly possibly to use black salt like any other, kala namak is generally considered a finishing salt, which means you should add a pinch or two to enhance your dish's flavor just before serving.