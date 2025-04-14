Don't Trash Your Empty Parmesan Cheese Bottles — Here's 13 Hacks To Rescue Them

This next hack is perfect for smaller Parmesan cheese bottles. You know, the small 3-ounce jars or even the 8-ounce ones. Anyway, you can use empty Parmesan cheese containers just like you would a spice jar. If you think about it, many spice jars also have flip-top lids, so there's no doubt Parmesan cheese containers will work just as well. Plus, if you are a fan of making your own spice blends, as many of us are, there's no better way to store your creations than in what is essentially the same type of container you would buy them in from the store.

In addition to regional spice blends, seasoning salt should be on your radar. As it turns out, mixing one or more herbs into salt is a surefire way to take your home cooking skills to the next level. After all, we all know the joys of garlic salt, right? Well, that's just the tip of the iceberg. Lemon salt, rosemary salt, Cajun salt, and salt infused with some kind of spicy pepper are just what you need to make your dishes pop with flavor — and you'll find ways to use them all the time. Or if you love baking, whip up a batch of vanilla salt and just wait until you make your next batch of chocolate chip cookies — it's a game changer for sure.