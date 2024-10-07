The Sweet Ingredient You Need For Crispier Fried Chicken
For fried chicken lovers, this dish without optimal crispiness is like a movie without a soundtrack or Batman without Robin — incomplete and thoroughly unsatisfying. The contrast between the crunchy exterior and juicy interior defines the dish, making it the king of comfort foods. What if we told you there's a secret ingredient that can elevate your fried chicken to new heights of crispiness and flavor? That unexpected crunch booster is powdered sugar.
Powdered sugar, also known as confectioners' sugar, is finely ground sugar that often contains a small amount of cornstarch to prevent clumping. When incorporated into the flour mixture used for dredging chicken, it not only adds a subtle sweetness, but also creates a crispier coating. The science behind this technique is fascinating. Because powdered sugar is so finely ground, it disperses evenly over the chicken, allowing the entire surface to crisp uniformly. It also helps absorb moisture, which reduces steam and prevents the breading on your chicken from becoming soggy.
How to achieve the perfect breading mix
Now that you know the secret weapon for adding extra crispiness to your fried chicken, let's talk about creating the ideal dry breading mix. Start by combining equal parts all-purpose flour and cornstarch, then add anywhere from a quarter teaspoon to two tablespoons of powdered sugar per cup of flour, depending on your personal preference. The unique sweetness of powdered sugar (we like this organic option from Whole Foods) is a great complement to tangy ingredients like buttermilk or pickle juice, often used in marinades.
To avoid the fairly common issue of your chicken breading falling off during frying, here are a couple of easy tips to follow. Start by thoroughly drying the chicken with paper towels to remove any excess moisture before breading, as moisture prevents proper adhesion. You should also place the breaded chicken on a baking sheet, cover it with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes before frying. This helps the coating set, and prevents it from falling off. With powdered sugar as your sweet sidekick and these breading tips, you'll never have to bite into a soggy piece of fried chicken again.