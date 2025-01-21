Elevate Store-Bought Pickles With A Simple Seasoning Packet Trick
Dill pickles are salty, crunchy, and vinegary. Some may argue that a simple pickle can't get any better. Tiktok users seemingly disagree, as elevating a fresh jar of pickles is an increasingly popular concoction. The easy, quick way to achieve a revamped pickle with one quick trick: a ranch seasoning packet. It's as easy as popping open a fresh jar of pickles and emptying in a 1-ounce ranch seasoning packet.
The flavors combine perfectly because the packet features all of the classic tastes of homemade ranch dressing, like pops of herbaceous dill, aromatic parsley, umami chives, tangy buttermilk, and zesty garlic. After pouring the seasoning in, close up the jar and give it a generous shake to disperse the herbs and spice blend throughout the pickle brine. The worst part about this recipe is that you have to wait a day before enjoying a spear or two. Letting them sit closed in the refrigerator for this time allows the ranch flavor to really seep into the pickles. Before you know it, you'll be met with the most savory, salty, herbaceous, and unique pickles that will indeed explode your taste buds with zingy flavors.
How to customize your ranch pickles
Why stop at an original ranch packet? Instead, put your own spin on your next jar of pickles. For example, if you want something with a kick, take flavor inspiration from spicy fried pickles, and dump in a spicy flavored ranch seasoning packet instead. The tastes you'll notice in this blend is all of the classic ranch herbs and spices, plus the noticeable heat of smoky red peppers and aged chile peppers for a unique spin. Arguably one of the most well-known ranch dressing manufacturers, Hidden Valley also makes various seasoning packets like a black pepper Parmesan ranch for a peppery, yet cheesy bite that'll create the ideal blend of spice and creaminess to the briny pickles.
Who says you have to stop at dill pickles? After all, you could add a ranch packet to bread and butter pickles, which have a strong sweet and sour flavor. Putting it into a jar of these sliced varieties creates complementary tastes perfect for topping your favorite burger with sweet and salty notes. Another idea is to toss this flavoring packet into your basic refrigerator pickling recipe to ramp up and complement the already present dill, saltiness, and other herby flavors.