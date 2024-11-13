A Ranch Packet Is The Simple Way To Season Salmon
You can dress salmon with dozens of marinades, rubs, and toppings — the options are truly limitless because this buttery fish isn't too overpowering and pairs well with most flavors. You've likely tried classics like soy and ginger or lemon and herb marinades, but at this point, you may be scratching your head for more seasoning ideas. Here's one you probably haven't heard of: Rip open a ranch packet and generously sprinkle it on your fillets.
While liquid ranch is typically reserved for salads and dipping vegetables, the powdered version can produce a restaurant-quality meal when sprinkled on salmon due to its rich concentration. The mixture adds a crust to the top of the fish that infuses serious flavor with minimal effort. In each packet, you'll find salmon-friendly herbs like dill and chives, along with buttermilk powder — a dehydrated version of its liquid counterpart. Ranch seasoning packets are easy to find in the spice aisle or online — Hidden Valley's Buttermilk Seasoning Mix is a popular option.
Making this dish is easy. Coat each fillet with your oil of choice — avocado, sunflower, or canola oil work great. Sprinkle ranch seasoning on top, and bake at 325 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit on a foil-lined sheet. Once your fish reaches a minimum internal temperature of 425 Fahrenheit, plate it with lemon wedges for garnish and your meal is ready. Don't feel like using the oven? You can also use an air fryer, or cook your salmon in a pan with the skin side down.
Homemade pivots and flavor spins on ranch salmon
There are several varieties of ranch seasonings, so you can mix things up whenever you're in the mood for an easy salmon night. Hidden Valley offers Lemon Pepper, Black Pepper Parmesan, Rancho Taco, Buffalo Ranch, and Buttermilk Chicken variations.
If you prefer to make your own ranch seasoning from scratch, it's easy to use what you have on hand. In a mixing bowl, combine half a cup of buttermilk powder with a blend of your favorite seasonings. Some delicious dried spice options include parsley, thyme, oregano, dill, chives, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper. To add a kick of heat, incorporate a few red pepper flakes or a bit of cayenne pepper. This homemade blend contains no preservatives and takes very little time to prepare, so it's hardly more effort than using the store-bought version.
With ranch powder, a little goes a long way — so what else can you do with it? You can add it to fluffy mashed potatoes, sprinkle it on warm roasted vegetables, mix it into chili, or even top your movie-night popcorn with it. And, of course, you can transform it into ranch dressing. Just mix one cup of buttermilk with one cup of mayo, stir in the seasonings, and you're done. It takes mere minutes, and is easier than running to the grocery store if you already have the ingredients on hand.