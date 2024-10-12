Before Adding Cinnamon To Sugar, Consider The Variety

Making cinnamon sugar really isn't very complicated. All you have to do mix granulated sugar with ground cinnamon powder, and that's about it! You'll have fresh cinnamon sugar in seconds. However, there is one tiny detail that can throw this delightfully simple recipe off kilter, and that's the type of cinnamon that you're using.

The spice's flavor varies depending on its type. The two most popular categories are cassia and ceylon. Whereas ceylon (native to Sri Lanka and often referred to as true cinnamon) is known for its subtle sweet flavor with a hint of floral and fruity notes, the dark-hued cassia is its robust and spicy cousin. If you find your cinnamon sugar lacking that sweet warmth, chances are, you're using a spicier variety.

When in doubt, stick to the delicate sweetness of ceylon for making cinnamon sugar. However, there is a punchier alternative to consider as well. There are three further varieties of cassia cinnamon: Chinese, Saigon (Vietnamese), and Korintje (Indonesian). Of these, Chinese cassia cinnamon is more pungent and bitter, whereas Saigon has an intense spiciness.

On the flip side, Korintje has a smoother flavor and is the sweetest among all varieties of cassia. If you want a more bold flavor of cinnamon along with that signature sweetness, consider using Korintje in your spiced sugar.