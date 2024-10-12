Before Adding Cinnamon To Sugar, Consider The Variety
Making cinnamon sugar really isn't very complicated. All you have to do mix granulated sugar with ground cinnamon powder, and that's about it! You'll have fresh cinnamon sugar in seconds. However, there is one tiny detail that can throw this delightfully simple recipe off kilter, and that's the type of cinnamon that you're using.
The spice's flavor varies depending on its type. The two most popular categories are cassia and ceylon. Whereas ceylon (native to Sri Lanka and often referred to as true cinnamon) is known for its subtle sweet flavor with a hint of floral and fruity notes, the dark-hued cassia is its robust and spicy cousin. If you find your cinnamon sugar lacking that sweet warmth, chances are, you're using a spicier variety.
When in doubt, stick to the delicate sweetness of ceylon for making cinnamon sugar. However, there is a punchier alternative to consider as well. There are three further varieties of cassia cinnamon: Chinese, Saigon (Vietnamese), and Korintje (Indonesian). Of these, Chinese cassia cinnamon is more pungent and bitter, whereas Saigon has an intense spiciness.
On the flip side, Korintje has a smoother flavor and is the sweetest among all varieties of cassia. If you want a more bold flavor of cinnamon along with that signature sweetness, consider using Korintje in your spiced sugar.
How to make the best cinnamon sugar
The only real step for making cinnamon sugar is to perfect the ratio of the two ingredients. In general, 1 tablespoon of ground cinnamon for every 1 cup of granulated sugar is a good place to start. You can then increase or decrease the quantity of spice depending on how strong you want it to be and use it to make the perfect cinnamon sugar-dusted apple cider donuts and cinnamon banana bread muffins.
Additionally, the sweet seasoning depends on the quality of the spice you add, so always use a fresh jar of ground cinnamon. Spices lose their strength and flavor with time, which can leave your sugar lacking that warm sweetness if the cinnamon powder is a few years old. It's also worth investing in artisanal ground cinnamon for its high quality and superior flavor. However, remember that artisanal spices tend to be a whole lot stronger (which is what makes them so good), so you need a lot less of them in your recipes. Start by adding just 1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder to 1 cup of granulated sugar and go from there as you taste.
Once you've made your cinnamon sugar, you can transfer it to an airtight container and store it for about six months. It could stay fresh for as long as two years, but once again, the spice will become less potent with time. For maximum flavor, always make your cinnamon powder in small batches and use it fresh.