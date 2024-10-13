The Secret To Removing Tough Stains From Enameled Cast Iron Is Already In Your Pantry
Stylish, snazzy, and colorful enameled cast iron cookware is known for being easier to clean and maintain than plain cast iron, thanks to the shiny glaze that protects the metal from rusting. However, enameled cookware also get stained easily, especially if you've simmered vibrant sauces inside or used it over high heat. Fret not, because this is easy to fix: All you need is some baking soda.
If the stains on your pots and pans are particularly stubborn, the best thing to do is make a paste out of baking soda and water. Smear this all over the blemished area — whether on the inside or the outside of the cookware — and let the sodium bicarbonate work its magic overnight. Then, gently scrape it off with a wood or silicone spatula, and you should see the stains come off. Give the cast iron a final soap and water scrub (yes, it is okay to clean cast iron with soap) to get rid of any lingering marks, and don't be afraid to use an abrasive sponge while doing so.
Alternatively, a quicker way to handle interior stains is to boil water in the cookware and stir in a few spoons of baking soda into it. Simmer the liquid and scrape those stains off with a utensil as you do so. Follow with a quick soap and water rinse, and your cookware should be spotless. However, this method may not be as effective for extremely stained cookware, which is best treated with the baking soda paste.
More ways to clean enameled cast iron
Baking soda is the best way to clean your kitchen naturally because it is a mildly abrasive, alkaline ingredient, which reacts with the fatty acids that make up greasy food stains. The soda dissolves them without damaging the enamel surface of your cast iron. However, it's not the only thing that can clean your cookware.
Coarse flakes of kosher salt are also mildly abrasive cleaning agents, which is why they, too, can tackle light stains and burnt-on food. Simply put salt on your pan, add a tiny bit of water, and scrub it over the dirty area with a sponge. You could even use half a lemon as the sponge to enhance the salty scrub — after all, the acid present inside citrus can also loosen stains and make those dapper pots and pans sparkle.
Natural cleaning agents aside, chlorine bleach is another effective solution. Dilute three tablespoons of bleach in a quart of water and let the liquid sit in the cookware for a few hours. Wash the utensil with soap and water after, and the stains should come right off. Alternatively, a product called Bar Keepers Friend is the key to cleaning burnt pan bottoms, including those made out of enameled cast iron. Sprinkle the powder over the stained area, let it rest for a couple of minutes, and then scrub it with a slightly abrasive sponge until your cookware looks as good as new.