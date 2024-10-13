The Secret To Removing Tough Stains From Enameled Cast Iron Is Already In Your Pantry

Stylish, snazzy, and colorful enameled cast iron cookware is known for being easier to clean and maintain than plain cast iron, thanks to the shiny glaze that protects the metal from rusting. However, enameled cookware also get stained easily, especially if you've simmered vibrant sauces inside or used it over high heat. Fret not, because this is easy to fix: All you need is some baking soda.

If the stains on your pots and pans are particularly stubborn, the best thing to do is make a paste out of baking soda and water. Smear this all over the blemished area — whether on the inside or the outside of the cookware — and let the sodium bicarbonate work its magic overnight. Then, gently scrape it off with a wood or silicone spatula, and you should see the stains come off. Give the cast iron a final soap and water scrub (yes, it is okay to clean cast iron with soap) to get rid of any lingering marks, and don't be afraid to use an abrasive sponge while doing so.

Alternatively, a quicker way to handle interior stains is to boil water in the cookware and stir in a few spoons of baking soda into it. Simmer the liquid and scrape those stains off with a utensil as you do so. Follow with a quick soap and water rinse, and your cookware should be spotless. However, this method may not be as effective for extremely stained cookware, which is best treated with the baking soda paste.