12 Mistakes To Avoid When Making A Cheesy Sauce With Milk

To many, cheese sauce is a staple of American cuisine. Whether thickly coating elbow-shaped macaroni, drizzled across steamed vegetables, or slathered over tortilla chips embellished with beans, onions, and bacon, cheesy sauces are beloved by all. Just how is this versatile sauce usually made? When you whittle it down, a cheese sauce with milk is made in three steps. First, you prepare the roux. Next, you add milk to craft a béchamel, the creamiest of all the five mother sauces of French cuisine. From here, cheese is added, leading to cheese sauce. If you add sharp cheddar, you'll have what most think of as a classic cheese sauce. Grate in Gruyère and you'll end up with a Mornay sauce, perfect for topping fish or poached eggs. Toss in mozzarella and Parmesan and you've got an Italian cheese sauce that's amazing paired with pasta.

Sounds simple, doesn't it? While a cheese sauce made with milk only requires three steps at its most rudimentary, there are still plenty of mistakes to be made along the way. Cheesy sauces are especially prone to curdling or splitting, lending them an unevenness that is visually unappealing and oddly textured. They can also be too thin or too stringy. Worst of all, you can do everything right and still end up with a bland, flavorless cheese sauce. What is one to do? You can start by avoiding the common pitfalls. The key to crafting a well-textured, richly-flavored cheese sauce lies in choosing the right ingredients, maintaining a close eye on the cooking process, and most important of all: timing.