14 Tasty Ingredients To Take Your Vegan Breakfast From Meh To Marvelous
As the saying goes, breakfast is the most important meal of the day — for everyone, vegans included. Many people think of staples like eggs, toast or biscuits with butter, and bacon or sausage for breakfast, but all of that is off the table for vegans (at least in a traditional sense). However, you'll be happy to learn that there's no shortage of spectacular ingredients that easily take vegan breakfast dishes from meh to marvelous. From ingredients packed with protein like tempeh and tofu to powerhouse fruits to various seeds and beyond, there are plenty of ways to infuse nutrition and flavor into an otherwise boring vegan breakfast plate.
Whether you are a vegan yourself, want to impress someone who is vegan by making them breakfast (wink, wink), or you simply dabble in the plant-based world from time to time, you've come to the right place. Keep reading to discover what our search and lifetime of experience taught us so you can make the most of your first meal of the day. Even if you aren't a vegan yourself, there's plenty of tasty and nutritious recommendations anyone can enjoy.
Tofu
Tofu is the workhorse of the plant-based world. It easily takes on any flavor you want, is packed full of protein, and it can be used in almost any recipe you can think of. For breakfast, crumbling and pan-frying tofu, aka turning it into a tofu scramble is the obvious choice. When done right, the texture and appearance can actually be eerily similar to authentic scrambled eggs. From there, you can use your tofu scramble to top toast and so much more.
A tofu scramble is the perfect substitute for meat or eggs in a breakfast burrito or sandwich, tastes great on top of chilaquiles or breakfast hash, and even makes a quick meal all by itself. Even if you aren't a die-hard vegan, tofu scrambles often have more protein and less fat and cholesterol than scrambled eggs — take that omnivores.
Many people add cheese to a tofu scramble to prevent it from getting overly dry or crumbly. We want to keep things vegan though so swapping out cheese for faux cheese (some are pretty tasty) or infusing your tofu scramble with tahini will serve you well. They'll turn your potentially dry tofu scrambles into creamy delights. Plus, they add a ton of flavor, something tofu not only absorbs but needs to avoid being bland.
Tempeh
Everyone knows about tofu, but often when we bring up tempeh, people give us a blank expression. If you are not yet familiar with tempeh, you're in for a treat. We like to explain it this way: Tofu is made from soy milk and tempeh is made from soybeans. While they both provide you with a healthy dose of protein, tempeh has lots of texture and a nutty flavor, two things you don't get with tofu. As a result, it's a great way to switch up your source of vegan-approved protein.
Tempeh can be sliced or crumbled and tossed in a pan for a quick session on the stove. Then, you can use it in your vegan creations much the same way you would tofu. It's perfect for breakfast burritos and sandwiches, stirring into a potato hash, chilaquiles, or served with toast and veggies or avocado. Tempeh is a go-to ingredient in our kitchen for every meal of the day. For breakfast, we like to crumble and sauté it with onions, peppers, and garlic. Then, we enjoy it with toast and a large spoonful of salsa on top. Delish!
Rice and beans
Rice and beans aren't often thought of as breakfast ingredients in the United States, but other cultures view them differently. Take Costa Rica for example. Rice and black or red beans — or gallo pinto as the locals call it — is a breakfast staple. They typically season them with cilantro, onions, and bell pepper and serve them alongside eggs, toast, and fresh fruit. You can easily make this a vegan breakfast delight by simply switching out the traditional egg for tofu, tempeh, or a fake egg product. You could also just leave it out. Either way, you get a delicious, filling meal to start your day.
One of the best things about adding rice and beans to your breakfast is that when enjoyed together, they create a complete protein. So, feel free to add them to all kinds of dishes. Rice and beans are a shoo-in for your next vegan breakfast burrito or potato hash. When we want something quick and easy, we make my rice and beans the night before (typically with seasonings like salt, cumin, coriander, and onion) and then enjoy them alongside avocado toast the next morning with a bit of salsa and maybe a squeeze of lime.
Vegan eggs
Vegan "eggs" look and taste a whole lot like chicken eggs, but they come with a few benefits. In addition to the fact that they are plant-based, they don't contain any cholesterol or fat. However, they still bring you a bit of protein. When prepared, you can do just about anything with vegan eggs that you would with regular eggs, so they open up a world of possibilities when it comes to vegan breakfast. You can even make quiche and baked goods like muffins with them.
Due to plant-based diets gaining some popularity in recent years, there are quite a few vegan egg products available in stores. Just Egg is a popular option that comes in a pourable liquid or pre-made patties which make things exceptionally quick and easy in the morning. However, that's just one of many fantastic brands. If you've been hesitant to try them in the past, you might be surprised at how well they perform and taste. Faux eggs are just what you need to upgrade your vegan breakfasts and add a ton of variety while simultaneously scoring some protein.
Flax seeds
Flax seeds may seem like a humble ingredient, but they are actually a vegan secret weapon. In addition to being able to eat them whole on top of bowls, hashes, and more, they are the key to creating vegan baked goods and the perfect pancakes (when you don't want to use an artificial egg product). All you have to do is swap out the eggs in any recipe for 1 tablespoon of ground flaxseed mixed with 3 tablespoons of water per egg. Surprisingly, it makes the perfect vegan substitute. Honestly, we can never tell a difference between baked goods made this way or with eggs, so this isn't a bland vegan alternative.
Do you know what this means? That recipe for sugared mango muffins or cinnamon banana bread muffins you've been eyeing can easily be made vegan with a simple flax seed and water ingredient swap. It doesn't stop there, either. As noted, flax is great for more than just baking. In addition, flax seeds are really good for you. They are packed with essential vitamins and minerals, fiber, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids. Top your avocado toast, breakfast bowls, hashes, and more with flax seeds, and give yourself a pat on the back while you do.
Açaí berries, purée, and powder
Açaí berries are a Brazilian staple, but thankfully they're having a moment in the spotlight here in the United States, too. We say thankfully because they are flipping delicious and they are considered a super fruit, so they're good for you, too — we love when that happens. Açaí berries are overflowing with antioxidants. Seriously, they contain three times the amount found in blueberries. They are also low in sugar and may improve cholesterol levels and improve brain functioning. Impressive.
For the most part, you won't be able to find whole açaí berries in the produce section, but you can easily buy frozen açaí berries, purée, and powder to get the same flavor and nutritional benefits into your vegan breakfasts. In either form, açaí is perfect for flavoring pancakes, waffles, and other baked goods (all made with vegan ingredients, of course). It's also perfect for smoothies and bowls loaded with seeds, coconut, and other fruits. Make yourself an açaí bowl with extra everything and revel in all the tasty goodness and nutrition. There's no doubt that the bold purple color of açaí makes your dishes eye-catching, too.
Rolled oats
Rolled oats seem like an old-fashioned ingredient to many, but they are a clutch way for vegans (or anyone for that matter) to bulk up their breakfast in a nutritious way. We're not just talking about your standard oatmeal, either. There is nothing wrong with oatmeal, especially if you top it with yummy fruits and maple syrup, but oats are capable of so much more.
You can toss oats in your next smoothie, mix them into numerous batters for baked goods like muffins, granola bars, or hearty breads, and more. Our favorite way to use oats for breakfast is to make overnight oats. They are kind of like a yogurt parfait, but much heartier and, of course, vegan. You can top them with whatever you like, plus, you make them in advance, so enjoying them for breakfast is as easy as taking a dish out of the fridge and adding toppings. We like açaí berries, coconut, and maybe a touch of maple syrup but the sky's the limit.
As a whole-grain food, oats are good for you, too. They are chock-full of healthy carbs, fiber, high-quality protein, amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. Oats aren't just a filler food and they certainly are not outdated.
Avocado
Avocados are considered a superfood. They are packed with tons of vitamins, minerals and omega-3 fatty acids. They are also known for containing lots of healthy fats that help you feel full for longer, so you don't get as hungry between meals. With all of this in mind, they are a quintessential vegan breakfast ingredient. Why wouldn't you want to start your day off with a healthy boost of nutrition and help stave off hunger until lunchtime?
As we all know, avocado is a highly versatile ingredient that can be used to garnish a world of dishes. However, they also add an appealing pop of color. Whether you are making a tofu scramble, breakfast sandwich or burrito, or a fruit bowl, avocado easily fits in. We also like to toss avocado in my smoothies in the morning. They give the overall drink a creamy element that plant-based milks can't achieve on their own. Of course, avocado toast is an obvious vegan breakfast choice as well. Heck, everyone loves avocado toast these days, probably because it is kind of like a blank slate for other seasonings and ingredients. Oh yeah, it's delicious, too, especially if you remember to season it generously and choose quality bread.
Vegan meat options
Imitation meat has been around for a long time, but in recent years, it has become much more popular and widespread. It seems like you can find Beyond and Impossible meat everywhere now. Not only is it featured on restaurant menus, but there are a ton of options in just about every store. If you're looking for some meaty flavor without straying from your vegan diet, meatless sausage patties and links, soyrizo (vegan chorizo), and fake bacon are here for the win.
With imitation meat products you can recreate a classic breakfast with meat, potatoes, toast, and eggs (vegan, of course) in no time flat. Of course, you can also use plant-based meat alternatives to make a hearty breakfast sandwich, burrito, or quiche, as well. Some people who practice a plant-based diet don't enjoy fake meat and how similar it is to the real thing, but for everyone who misses and secretly craves it, it's the perfect way to get your meat flavor and texture fix without abandoning your vegan goals.
Potatoes and sweet potatoes
Potatoes are the perfect food, at least in my opinion. They can be enjoyed any time of the day and there's no limit to what can be done with them. Let's face it, there's basically nothing better than a crispy fried potato, so using them for breakfast is a fantastic way to start your day with a smile. Whether shredded, cubed, or sliced into wedges or slivers, it doesn't get better. You don't have to stick to your typical potato, either, sweet potatoes bring a bold flavor that truly transforms whatever dish you use them in.
Hash browns and home fries are classic breakfast dishes, but they don't really create a well-rounded meal on their own. That's okay though, you can easily load them up with seasonings and veggies to make a vegan breakfast hash packed with flavor and nutrition. Or, you could make a fancy waffled hash brown to serve along with your tofu or vegan egg scramble. Adding potatoes to a breakfast burrito or sandwich is also on the table. Make any of these dishes with sweet potatoes, and watch as the flavor only expounds.
Grits
Grits are a classic Southern comfort food made from cornmeal, but they often get overlooked in the vegan world. Maybe it's because the first thing people think about is shrimp and grits with sausage, or the fact that they are sometimes simmered in milk or cream. However, they are much more versatile than just that one iconic dish. In fact, grits can easily be turned into a tasty vegan breakfast if you boil them in water and jazz them up with tasty additions.
Much like oatmeal, grits can be topped with various fruits and berries and drizzled with maple syrup to create a tasty breakfast. Grits with pumpkin, pepitas, and maple syrup is another fantastic combination, just make sure to use vegan ingredients (obviously). Unlike oatmeal, grits have a yummy flavor that gives your breakfast a bit of depth. The texture is totally different, too, so they are a welcome way to switch things up if oatmeal is heavy in your rotation of breakfast dishes. They couldn't be easier to make either. Just boil them on the stove for a couple of minutes and you're all set.
Coconut
Whether you believe the hype about coconut being a hydration powerhouse or not, there's no denying that it is downright delicious. When it comes to vegan breakfast, it's one of those ingredients that really has the power to make your meal shine with tropical, naturally sweet flavor. Plus, you have so many options when it comes to incorporating it into your meals. There's coconut water, coconut milk, and shaved coconut — and they all have a place in breakfast dishes.
Coconut water and milk are delicious in smoothies. You can add any other fruits and leafy greens you want right along with it and you're pretty much guaranteed to blend your way to a tasty handheld breakfast perfect for taking on the go. If you want a boost of caffeine too, try making a creamy coconut matcha smoothie and knock two birds out with one stone. Shredded coconut is also the perfect garnish for açaí and other fruity breakfast bowls, vegan pancakes and waffles, and all kinds of baked goods. Toast your coconut in the air fryer first and the flavor only gets better. Seriously, don't underestimate coconut's power to take your vegan breakfast to new heights.
Chia seeds
Chia seeds are another nutrient-infused seed that has the ability to take your vegan breakfast from okay to outstanding. Chia seeds are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, fiber, protein, and an array of vitamins and minerals. Thanks to an abundance of electrolytes, chia seeds are a hydration powerhouse, too.
How do you eat chia seeds like a pro? Well, there are lots of ways. You can sprinkle dried chia seeds on bowls and hashes or bake them into pancakes and muffins. Simply soaking them in water and drinking them works too. However, our favorite way to enjoy chia seeds is to turn them into a vegan chia seed pudding by soaking them in coconut milk or another kind of plant-based milk and topping the dish with things like fresh fruits, nuts, coconut, and more. Leave it in the fridge overnight and it's ready for munching the next morning. Easy.
Kale
Adding more kale to your diet is never a bad idea. As a leafy green, it's rich in antioxidants and fiber and it can help manage blood pressure, promote healthy digestion, boost skin and hair health, and more. Geez, okay. That being said, starting your day off with a superfood like kale seems like a no-brainer.
Lucky us, kale is great for a whole lot more than salad. When it comes to the first meal of the day, you can sneak it into tons of dishes with minimal effort. For starters, you can pack kale leaves into any smoothie and blend away. Chances are good you won't even know it's in there once it gets pulverized with fruit and other sweet ingredients. You can also mix a few leaves of kale into a vegan scramble made with tempeh, fake eggs, or tofu or add it to the mix when making breakfast sandwiches and burritos.
If you want to get fancy, kale chips are a perfect addition to breakfast plates as well, especially when seasoned with tasty ingredients. Um... curried coconut kale chips anyone? Crisp up some leaves and add them to vegan power bowls or breakfast hashes, or simply serve them alongside sweet potatoes. They aren't hard to make and they seriously turn up texture, no matter what breakfast masterpiece you're making.