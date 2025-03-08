14 Tasty Ingredients To Take Your Vegan Breakfast From Meh To Marvelous

As the saying goes, breakfast is the most important meal of the day — for everyone, vegans included. Many people think of staples like eggs, toast or biscuits with butter, and bacon or sausage for breakfast, but all of that is off the table for vegans (at least in a traditional sense). However, you'll be happy to learn that there's no shortage of spectacular ingredients that easily take vegan breakfast dishes from meh to marvelous. From ingredients packed with protein like tempeh and tofu to powerhouse fruits to various seeds and beyond, there are plenty of ways to infuse nutrition and flavor into an otherwise boring vegan breakfast plate.

Whether you are a vegan yourself, want to impress someone who is vegan by making them breakfast (wink, wink), or you simply dabble in the plant-based world from time to time, you've come to the right place. Keep reading to discover what our search and lifetime of experience taught us so you can make the most of your first meal of the day. Even if you aren't a vegan yourself, there's plenty of tasty and nutritious recommendations anyone can enjoy.