As a semi-regular follower of a vegan diet, it can be simultaneously challenging and rewarding — I feel this especially when making breakfast meals where one must sub out eggs. Of course, tofu is the obvious switch as it's similar in nutrition and texture.

Although it does take on the flavor of what it's cooked with, there's still a clear difference between the standard egg dish and its vegan and vegetarian substitute. Scrambled tofu is a bit finicky and can be either crumbly and dry or way too watery in my experience — not at all like the eggs they're attempting to imitate.

Thankfully, those before us have found a solution in tahini. This sometimes underrated paste is made from ground sesame seeds and brings a creamier texture and nutty, earthy notes to whatever dish it graces. When added to that morning tofu scramble, tahini is a multi-level culinary special agent. Its oils emulsify the scramble with a silky coating that binds the tofu, forming a structure that better resembles a plate of scrambled eggs. It also improves the dish's flavors with its own complex roasted notes as the fat boosts the others forward while adding a silken mouthfeel and versatile creaminess. Just add the tahini, a tablespoon or two is plenty, in the last couple minutes of cooking your best tofu scramble to warm it through without risking your scramble drying out.