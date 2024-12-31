The Vegan Addition For Ultra-Creamy Scrambled Tofu
As a semi-regular follower of a vegan diet, it can be simultaneously challenging and rewarding — I feel this especially when making breakfast meals where one must sub out eggs. Of course, tofu is the obvious switch as it's similar in nutrition and texture.
Although it does take on the flavor of what it's cooked with, there's still a clear difference between the standard egg dish and its vegan and vegetarian substitute. Scrambled tofu is a bit finicky and can be either crumbly and dry or way too watery in my experience — not at all like the eggs they're attempting to imitate.
Thankfully, those before us have found a solution in tahini. This sometimes underrated paste is made from ground sesame seeds and brings a creamier texture and nutty, earthy notes to whatever dish it graces. When added to that morning tofu scramble, tahini is a multi-level culinary special agent. Its oils emulsify the scramble with a silky coating that binds the tofu, forming a structure that better resembles a plate of scrambled eggs. It also improves the dish's flavors with its own complex roasted notes as the fat boosts the others forward while adding a silken mouthfeel and versatile creaminess. Just add the tahini, a tablespoon or two is plenty, in the last couple minutes of cooking your best tofu scramble to warm it through without risking your scramble drying out.
Other ways to add tahini to your diet
Aside from turning it into tahini sauce with lemon juice, garlic and cumin or being a part of your favorite falafel recipe, tahini can be used in many sweet and savory ways. Indeed, tahini is an underrated ingredient your baked goods need because it adds a uniquely rich trait to cake or cookies while providing a moist texture without being too nutty.
On top of being a great teammate to other ingredients, it also stands center-stage in Turkish coiled tahini buns and the candy-like treat, halva — which are must-tries! Speaking of sweets, tahini also brings some extra-smooth, fluffy texture to homemade yogurt dip. Just mix ¼ cup of tahini into ¾ cup of Greek yogurt and add the spices of your choice.
Another adventurous way to use tahini is mixing it into drinks and soups as it provides flavor complexity, a thicker consistency, and can be a milk substitute. However, I recommend adding it to a homemade pistachio ice cream or butternut squash soup as the secret ingredient in your go-to family recipe. A little goes a long way — just mix in a tablespoon at a time until you find the perfect amount to suit your taste.