Experts Weigh-In On The Cheapest Fish To Buy And The Ones To Toss Back
This probably comes as no surprise to you, but some cheap fish options at the store are much better than others. Even if cost is the driving force behind your fish selection, there are several inexpensive options you should have on your radar. There are also some you might want to avoid for various reasons. As Chef Dennis Littley told us, ”When it comes to buying cheap fish, the key is finding options that are both affordable and good quality. Some budget-friendly fish are excellent for home cooking, offering great flavor and texture, while others tend to be bland, overly processed, or just difficult to cook well.”
We interviewed several experts to determine which cheap fish are worth your money and which ones you may want to skip. The first is Kat McCue, a wild seafood educator and recipe developer at Wild Alaskan Company. We also got several recommendations, both for and against particular types of fish, from Dennis Littley who has over 40 years of experience working as a fine dining chef and is also the recipe expert for Ask Chef Dennis. Lastly, Shelley Balls, MDA, RDN, LDN, a registered dietitian and nutritionist for Consumer Health Digest provided insightful tips to help us round out the following list of the best and worst cheap fish you can buy at the store. Keep reading to learn what they said and recommended so that you can stick to purchasing fish that are not only affordable, but that are good quality, too. You really can find good quality at a reasonable price; you just have to know what to look for.
Best: Tuna
When it comes to cheap fish, canned tuna is one of the most readily available, convenient, versatile, and, as it turns out, best options for you to spend your hard-earned dollars on. It may not be a gourmet fish with large meaty filets, but according to our experts, it makes a premium pick when looking for affordable, quality fish.
Shelley Balls told us, "Conveniently there when you need it, canned tuna is such a great option and is very versatile. You can make a sandwich, wrap, add it to casseroles, eat it with crackers, etc." She also noted that it is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids. She recommended purchasing tuna packed in water, not oil, and loading your recipes with additional healthy fats like sliced avocado, olive oil, and more for an even bigger boost of omega-3s.
No matter how you choose to use your next can of tuna, it is here for the win, and this is nothing new. It is already a staple in many homes and people are no strangers to its versatility and convenience. You might even have a can or two of it in your pantry right now. If so, you are already ahead of the game — nice work.
Worst: Imported basa aka swai
Imported basa, also known as swai, may be relatively cheap compared to other types of fish, but it is one of the ones Dennis Littley recommended steering clear of. He told us it "is often marketed as a budget-friendly alternative to catfish, but it can have a very soft, almost mushy texture when cooked. This makes it difficult to get that nice crispiness when frying, and it doesn't hold up well in many recipes." Well shucks, none of that is ideal.
In addition to the dealbreaker traits Littley described, there are a couple more reasons swai is not a great fish to eat overall. For starters, it only has a mediocre nutritional profile. Plus, swai is grown in overcrowded fish farms where chemical and antibiotic use runs rampant. Yuck, no thanks! Considering how many quality alternatives there are, like tuna and all the other best cheap fish coming up, there is no reason to waste your time on imported basa, aka swai. Do yourself a favor and from now on when you are at the store, do not even give it a second thought.
Best: Sardines
Another fantastic cheap fish to buy is sardines. Thanks to the fish's prevalence in canned form, they are incredibly convenient. Plus, as Shelley Balls told us, "You don't have to worry about food waste, as you can store them for months or weeks until you want to open a can!"
Dennis Littley also told us, "Sardines are an excellent choice for those looking for a cheap and nutritious fish. They're packed with flavor, require little prep, and can be eaten straight from the can or tossed into pasta, salads, or even a quick sandwich.” Balls backs up the straight-from-the-can claim and adds that they can be enjoyed "with your choice of crackers, maybe a squeeze of lemon or a squirt of mustard."
Circling back to nutrition, Balls said, "Sardines are a rich source of omega-3 fats, which are anti-inflammatory, and can protect against many chronic diseases. Sardines are also a good source of calcium, vitamin D, protein, selenium, and iron." To top it all off, she noted that sardines are low in mercury, so they are safe for regular consumption. All this being said, canned sardines make a solid choice on all fronts. After all, what could be better than convenient, nutritious, and flavorful?
Worst: Atlantic cod
Cod is one of the fish where our experts have somewhat varying opinions. Does it have some redeeming traits? Yes, but according to Dennis Littley, it also comes with a few pitfalls, particularly if you go for lower-quality frozen cod: ”Atlantic cod is a fish that people often assume is a good choice, but lower-quality frozen cod fillets can sometimes be disappointing." He told us some products release a lot of water when cooked. As a result, you wind up with a dry, stringy texture far from the ideal flakey, tender consistency people love. If you decide to pick up some Atlantic cod anyway, he recommended choosing fresh cod or higher-quality frozen fillets for the best results.
Shelley Balls, on the other hand, thinks more highly of cod. She likes how convenient it is since it comes frozen. It is nutritionally dense, too: "Cod is also a good source of omega-3 fats, lean protein, vitamin D, and potassium making it a good option to include in your eating pattern." In addition, there is basically no limit to how cod can be prepared, further upping the convenience factor. You can bread and fry it for British fish and chips, turn it into a cod "BLT," and so much more.
So, is cod the worst cheap fish around? Probably not, but you should definitely be wary of lower-quality frozen fillets.
Best: Catfish
Catfish is a shoo-in for one of the best cheap fish you want to buy at the store. It is versatile, flavorful, and has fantastic texture. Dennis Littley strongly recommended catfish: ”If you want a firm, slightly sweet fish, catfish is a fantastic option. It has a meatier texture that works particularly well for frying or blackening, making it a Southern classic." He also noted that it holds its shape well when baking or tossing in stews. It has got basically unlimited potential.
One of the most iconic dishes this humble fish has laid claim to is Cajun blackened catfish. It is super flavorful and has a nice kick to it that people can't get enough of. If you are from the South, there is basically zero chance you have not tried it before — you most certainly know what it is at the very least, that is for sure. Fried catfish with tartar sauce is another classic dish revered for its simplicity and drool-worthy texture. Who does not like a good fried breading? It is like a traditional British fish and chips with a Southern twist — yum. It is even better now that we know catfish is considered one of the best cheap fish options.
Worst: Grouper
There is nothing fundamentally wrong with grouper per se, but fine dining chef Dennis Littley said we should proceed with caution when contemplating whether or not to pick some up at the store. He has several reasons for this, too: "Grouper is another fish that can be hit or miss, it's a fantastic fish when fresh, but at a suspiciously low price, it's often mislabelled or replaced with lower-quality white fish, leading to a totally different texture and taste than expected.”
If you manage to get your hands on fresh, quality grouper, it can be quite tasty. It makes a delicious crispy fried grouper sandwich, can be turned into a hearty meal like red lentil-crusted grouper with saag, and so much more. However, when it comes to authentic grouper, the intersection of quality and price isn not ideal if you are seeking an excellent cheap fish for your next meal. As Littley explained, "If you come across a suspiciously low-priced piece of grouper, it could be past peak freshness or, worst case scenario, may not even be grouper at all." Yikes. Sounds like a pass for us. Unless, of course, it is for an occasion worthy of spending a bit more.
Best: Herring
According to Dennis Littley, "Herring is another underrated, budget-friendly fish that's often found canned or smoked." As we know, the fact that it comes canned makes it undeniably convenient to incorporate into dishes. It is also easy to stock up on and keep around without it going bad before you get a chance to use it.
Shelley Balls also recommended herring as a top cheap fish to buy because it is "loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, particularly EPA and DHA. Herring is also a good source of potassium, selenium, iron, protein, and vitamin D." In addition, she told us it is low in mercury, so there is no denying it is good for you.
Now that you know why herring is such a good option, let's talk about ways to enjoy it. "It has a slightly briny flavor that works well in salads, spreads, or eaten on toast with a bit of mustard or pickled onions," said Littley. Balls enjoys sliced herring on toast with onions or pickles, too. She also said, "If you like Kipper Snacks, you're in luck because it is herring that you're eating!"
Worst: Tilapia
Tilapia and cod are similar on various fronts. One way is how they both sit on the line between the best and worst cheap fish to buy. It can be a great affordable option, but you need to be choosy about your tilapia. Dennis Littley told us you want to "be mindful of sourcing, as some farmed tilapia can have a softer texture that doesn't hold up as well when cooking." He also noted that "cheap frozen tilapia can sometimes have an overly watery consistency, making it tricky to get a good sear or firm texture.”
Littley recommended mackerel as an alternative to low-quality frozen tilapia because its natural oils make it richer, more flavorful, and more satisfying overall. It also takes well to various cooking methods like pan-searing, grilling, or roasting, and does not need much to make it shine. "Just a squeeze of lemon and a little seasoning is enough,” said Littley.
However, if you opt for a more premium cut of tilapia, Littley likes how easy it is to cook, its mild flavor, and how well it works in just about any recipe: "It's great for baking, frying, or adding to tacos because it takes on seasonings beautifully without an overpowering flavor of its own." In the end, tilapia is not the worst cheap fish by far, but lower-quality frozen products can easily let you down. Opt for a slightly more expensive product, and you will be glad you did.
Best: Pollock
Whether you think you are familiar with pollock or not, chances are good you have come across it in one of its many forms before. As our expert Dennis Littley told us, "Pollock, a mild, flaky fish commonly used in fish sticks and sandwiches, is another affordable and versatile choice." So if you have ever enjoyed fish sticks or a nondescript fried fish sandwich, they easily could have been made with pollock.
According to Kat McCue, "Wild Alaska Pollock is your quintessential lean white fish." Its mild taste and flaky texture allow you to "treat it like a blank canvas for your favorite flavors and integrate it into everything from tacos to stew or curries." Littley also noted that pollock is a great choice when making chowders or fish pies, and said it takes well to breading and frying, too.
In addition to versatility, pollock is lean and as an added bonus, "Line-caught Wild Alaska Pollock is especially sustainable, as the fish can be caught in a way that minimizes bycatch and impact on the surrounding ecosystem," said McCue. To sum it all up, pollock is an outstanding everyday option, and thankfully, its affordability is just one of the many reasons why it is so great for cooking at home.
Worst: Rockfish
Once again, our experts disagree on rockfish when it comes to it being either a good or bad pick. So you might not want to take it off the table for good, but you definitely want to proceed with caution. The main reason for its somewhat less than desirable status is because as Shelley Balls told us, it is known for having a high mercury content. So, at the very least, limiting consumption is strongly recommended.
Opposed to Balls, Kat McCue praises rockfish quite a bit, so occasional consumption is not a bad thing. According to her, "Rockfish is one of the flakiest, most flavorful white fish options from Alaska. It's quite affordable — making it a popular species on the West Coast! Unlike many white fish, rockfish has a bold flavor profile, reminiscent of a species like Atlantic mackerel, though rockfish is much leaner." She also told us it is a forgiving fish for people new to cooking seafood and it goes great in recipes featuring dynamic textures and tastes. Regarding nutrition, McCue noted that, "Rockfish is low in fat and rich in vitamin D," so as you can see, it is not all bad when it comes to rockfish. Even so, moderation is key if you want to consume rockfish safely. That stupid mercury is always getting in the way, it seems like.
Best: Salmon
The final cheap fish you'd be wise to buy is salmon. As Shelley Balls noted, "Salmon is loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, particularly DHA and EPA. These healthy fats have been shown to promote health, including heart health, brain health, eye health, and gut health just to name a few." She went on to say that "Salmon is also a good source of vitamin D, potassium, selenium, protein, and B vitamins such as B12, B6, B2(thiamin), and B3(niacin)." It is low in mercury, too. Okay, wow. We are impressed.
As if that wasn't enough, salmon comes fresh, frozen, and canned — and the canned stuff isn't bad at all (it's already cooked, too) — so it is a convenient pick. Balls also recommended salmon because it "can be enjoyed in many different ways, some of which include poached, roasted, pan seared, grilled, or baked making it a versatile choice based on what you prefer and what kitchen equipment you have!"
While more expensive, "Wild Alaskan salmon can be some of the healthiest, most sustainable fish to incorporate in your diet, especially when compared to farmed salmon," said Kat McCue. So, if you are willing to pay a higher price for your salmon, your dollars will be well spent on sustainability practices and ensuring the fish you eat doesn't contain the range of additives associated with farmed salmon.