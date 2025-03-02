Experts Weigh-In On The Cheapest Fish To Buy And The Ones To Toss Back

This probably comes as no surprise to you, but some cheap fish options at the store are much better than others. Even if cost is the driving force behind your fish selection, there are several inexpensive options you should have on your radar. There are also some you might want to avoid for various reasons. As Chef Dennis Littley told us, ”When it comes to buying cheap fish, the key is finding options that are both affordable and good quality. Some budget-friendly fish are excellent for home cooking, offering great flavor and texture, while others tend to be bland, overly processed, or just difficult to cook well.”

We interviewed several experts to determine which cheap fish are worth your money and which ones you may want to skip. The first is Kat McCue, a wild seafood educator and recipe developer at Wild Alaskan Company. We also got several recommendations, both for and against particular types of fish, from Dennis Littley who has over 40 years of experience working as a fine dining chef and is also the recipe expert for Ask Chef Dennis. Lastly, Shelley Balls, MDA, RDN, LDN, a registered dietitian and nutritionist for Consumer Health Digest provided insightful tips to help us round out the following list of the best and worst cheap fish you can buy at the store. Keep reading to learn what they said and recommended so that you can stick to purchasing fish that are not only affordable, but that are good quality, too. You really can find good quality at a reasonable price; you just have to know what to look for.