Is Canned Salmon Raw Or Cooked?

Why do people stock up on canned goods when they are worried about an impending natural disaster or societal collapse? Because even without power or a source of fuel, you can still eat canned foods. No matter the variety, all canned food has already been cooked, and that definitely includes salmon. You can tell by the firm texture and opaque, pale-pink color of the fish.

In the United States, wild-caught salmon is fished and processed during only a few weeks in the summer months, since this is when it's seasonally available — but farm-raised salmon can be harvested and canned throughout the year. Once the salmon have been sent to the cannery, the fish are sorted by size and type, and then the heads, eggs, scales, fins, tails, and internal organs are removed. The salmon are then washed, cut into fillets or bone-in steaks, placed into cans along with some salt, and sealed.

This differs from how tuna and canned sardines are cooked, since the salmon is packed raw instead of being steamed first. The salmon is instead pressure cooked inside the tins and emerges preserved, bacteria-free, and completely cooked before being labeled and distributed.