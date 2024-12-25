The Tastiest Filet-O-Fish Variations You Can Find Around The World

Invented in 1962, the story behind McDonald's Filet-O-Fish is a fascinating one. What began as an alternative for Catholics who avoid meat during Lent is now one of the fast food restaurant's staple items. With 300 million sold yearly, it evokes a sense of nostalgia for those who grew up eating it, and it's still enjoyed by today's generation, ranking as one of the best fast food fish sandwiches. With its iconic square-shaped crispy patty topped with American cheese and tartar sauce on a steamed bun, the sandwich remains extremely popular both in America and abroad.

In fact, it's in countries other than the United States where the Filet-O-Fish has seen the most innovation and comes in a variety of ways not available domestically. For example, at U.S. McDonald's stores, you'll have to wait until at least 10:30 a.m. to order a Filet-O-Fish once the regular menu kicks in, but in places like Japan and Taiwan, it's available on the breakfast menu. Interestingly, in Taiwan, where it's known as Maixiangyu, the fish it's made from is cod, the same as in China as well as Spain. In the U.S., however, the type of fish McDonald's uses in its Filet-O-Fish sandwich is sustainably sourced, wild-caught Alaska Pollock.

Another option you'll only find at international locations is the Double Filet-O-Fish. The double-deckers stacked with two juicy patties are on the menus in Australia, Azerbaijan, Canada, China, Fiji, Japan, Moldova, Morocco, New Zealand, Singapore, Slovenia, Spain, and Thailand.