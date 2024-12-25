The Tastiest Filet-O-Fish Variations You Can Find Around The World
Invented in 1962, the story behind McDonald's Filet-O-Fish is a fascinating one. What began as an alternative for Catholics who avoid meat during Lent is now one of the fast food restaurant's staple items. With 300 million sold yearly, it evokes a sense of nostalgia for those who grew up eating it, and it's still enjoyed by today's generation, ranking as one of the best fast food fish sandwiches. With its iconic square-shaped crispy patty topped with American cheese and tartar sauce on a steamed bun, the sandwich remains extremely popular both in America and abroad.
In fact, it's in countries other than the United States where the Filet-O-Fish has seen the most innovation and comes in a variety of ways not available domestically. For example, at U.S. McDonald's stores, you'll have to wait until at least 10:30 a.m. to order a Filet-O-Fish once the regular menu kicks in, but in places like Japan and Taiwan, it's available on the breakfast menu. Interestingly, in Taiwan, where it's known as Maixiangyu, the fish it's made from is cod, the same as in China as well as Spain. In the U.S., however, the type of fish McDonald's uses in its Filet-O-Fish sandwich is sustainably sourced, wild-caught Alaska Pollock.
Another option you'll only find at international locations is the Double Filet-O-Fish. The double-deckers stacked with two juicy patties are on the menus in Australia, Azerbaijan, Canada, China, Fiji, Japan, Moldova, Morocco, New Zealand, Singapore, Slovenia, Spain, and Thailand.
Saucy substitutes for the Filet-O-Fish
For anything other than the standard version, Americans need to rely on creative menu swaps, like the unofficial McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Big Mac sauce hack. The sandwich tastes great with the creamy, tangy secret sauce in place of regular tartar sauce. Around the world, however, you can order variations of the original right from the menu.
In Belgium, Cypress, France, The Netherlands, and Spain, you can get The McFish, which replaces tartar sauce with just a dash of ketchup. Ask for Le McFish Mayo in France to have it prepared with just a little mayo instead. When in Norway, you can try the Happy Fish, which comes with ketchup along with a sour cream and chive sauce. McDonald's stores in Great Britain even have Happy Meals with fish fingers and fish bites (nuggets breaded with crispy panko), which come with your pick from a variety of dips.
Global Filet-O-Fish has all the fixings
A number of global locations also have fancier Filet-O-Fish offerings that switch things up with fresh vegetables and extra condiments. Both France and Azerbaijan have their own version of The Deluxe, which, in addition to tartar sauce and a slice of cheese, also includes lettuce and tomatoes. Similarly, France's McFirst Fish has all of the above, plus ketchup for a two-sauce blend, and is served on a sesame seed bun.
In Belgium, Mickey D's Royal-O-Fish tops the breaded fish filet with tartar sauce, lettuce, and crunchy raw cucumbers. Exclusive to Norway is the Fish McFeast, which has it all: a sesame seed bun, iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, chopped onions, pickles, cheese, mustard, ketchup, and McFeast sauce. The main ingredients in the white and creamy McFeast sauce include oil, egg yolk, vinegar, mustard, and lemon juice, which makes it sound very similar to mayonnaise.
Fresh international specialties
European McDonald's outlets carry a few different Filet-O-Fish wraps. Georgia's Fish Roll has tomatoes, lettuce, and a vegan sauce wrapped in a lavash. The Fish Roll in Ukraine is slightly different; it comes in a tortilla with tartar sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and sliced cucumbers. In Estonia, the McWrap with fish is similar, but it comes in a tortilla and includes tomatoes. The Fish Fresh Wrap in Slovenia is made in a spinach tortilla and comes with mayo instead of tartar sauce.
Some countries even have salads that feature the fish. Slovenia's Mixed Fish Salad is made with a blend of greens (romaine lettuce, baby spinach, and chicory), croutons, two Filet-O-Fish patties, and choice of dressing from Caesar, yogurt, vinaigrette, or extra virgin olive oil with balsamic vinegar. Taiwan's Quinoa Cod Salad is one of the more unique options, featuring tomatoes, lettuce, sweet corn, quinoa, and edamame.
Filet-O-Fish varieties you can't get anymore
There are discontinued specialties from around the globe that many would like to see return. France, Singapore, and Hong Kong all had Wasabi Filet-O-Fish burgers, which came topped with horseradish wasabi sauce, cheese, and crispy onions. Singapore locations once offered the sandwich with black pepper cheese sauce. During the 2018 FIFA World Cup, German McDonald's released its Schweden (Sweden) burger with cheese, bacon, remoulade, and two fish filets. If you're wondering what a remoulade is, think of it as a cross between mayonnaise and tartar sauce.
The Yakiniku Burger was also a limited edition only in Indonesia and Brunei. These Filet-O-Fish were coated in Japanese barbecue sauce and sour onion mayo, topped with vegetable slaw and nori seaweed. In Japan, the Gohan Fish Wafu Kurokosho featured black pepper, soy sauce, and roasted garlic-flavored fish patties with cheese and rice burger buns.
More fish and seafood at McDonald's abroad
Although the Filet-O-Fish was the first non-hamburger ever added to McDonald's menu, other fish and seafood products have been added since. Taiwan's surprisingly gourmet Mentaiko Angus Salmon Burger is made with salmon patties, Angus beef, and mentaiko sauce. Mentaiko is marinated cod roe, one of the different types of fish eggs in Japanese cuisine.
Japan has the Ebi Shrimp Filet-O, the Gracoro (shrimp gratin croquette with cheese), and an upgraded version with demi-glace and tartar sauce. In South Korea, there's the Supreme Shrimp Burger on its own or with a beef patty. You can have fried shrimp with dipping sauce in Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Moldova, and The Netherlands.
Azerbaijan and Moldova both have shrimp salads, and Moldova sells a Shrimp McWrap too. Tuna fish lovers can have the tuna Caesar salad in Hong Kong or the tuna puff pastry from Indonesia's McCafé.