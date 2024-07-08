The Story Behind McDonald's Filet-O-Fish

For hungry eaters around the world, the name McDonald's brings to mind the classic trifecta of burgers, fries, and shakes. But these treats, popular as they are, aren't the only reason diners flock to the Golden Arches. A quiet, but sizable minority frequent McDonald's to indulge in an old and often overlooked favorite: The Filet-O-Fish sandwich.

Compared to the Big Mac with its multiple layers of bread and meat and colorful array of condiments, the Filet-O-Fish is a demure — and some would say boring — little thing: Just a soft, squishy bun (which doesn't even have sesame seeds), a smear of tartar sauce, and a rectangle of fried white fish topped with half a slice of melted American cheese. It's a plain-looking combination of soft foods in various shades of yellow. But its charms are real: Children find its gentle flavors and textures appealing, as do diners who prefer not to eat beef. And for a sandwich with such an unassuming appearance, it has a fascinating history.