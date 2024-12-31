How To Turn McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Into A Surf And Turf Treat

The famous Filet-O-Fish from McDonald's almost never came to be. As fate would have it, it's now a staple on the chain's menus around the world, and people have gotten creative with it. A longstanding hack, the Surf and Turf burger became a limited edition menu item in Canada in 2022 and made its way back to the Remix Menu in 2024. The Surf and Turf was essentially a combination of a cheeseburger and Filet-O-Fish, featuring all the trimmings of cheese, onions, pickles, ketchup, and mustard, plus a little tartar sauce to compliment the fish. While it may not be easy to find in stores, you can actually make it yourself.

To achieve this treat, order a regular cheeseburger and Filet-O-Fish burger. From there, replace the top bun from the cheeseburger with the top half of the Filet-O-Fish. Make sure to transfer the fish patty along with as much tartar sauce as you can, and any toppings you want to take over. This is going to be a heavy sandwich, but it's still great value for money and not your typical Drive-thru meal. A hack on the hack is to order extra tartar sauce to make sure your fish isn't being relegated to the side in favor of dominant cheeseburger elements. If you're not sure the sauce will blend with the beef patty, rest assured that tartar is an unexpectedly good condiment for steaks, so you're in for a pleasant surprise.