How Many Burgers Does McDonald's Actually Sell Each Day?

With over 40,000 stores operating globally, McDonald's is possibly the world's most popular and recognizable fast food chain. The Golden Arches serves nearly 70 million customers every single day, raking in a total revenue of $25.9 billion in 2024. A more specific question is: How many of those daily customers are ordering burgers off of the menu?

According to Investing, McDonald's reportedly sells almost 6.5 million burgers every single day, with 5.4 million purchased in the United States alone. The total burger sales in a given year totals to approximately 2.5 billion. These stats lead to an estimation that every McDonald's employee who mans the griddle flips a burger patty every ten seconds. That is a whole lot of beef!

One of the most popular burgers at McDonald's is, without a doubt, the Big Mac. This famed sandwich was first introduced to customers by Pennsylvanian franchise owner Jim Delligatti in 1967. Another highly popular menu item for those who want less bun and more meat is the Quarter Pounder with Cheese — the only McDonald's burger that is cooked fresh, not frozen. And if you swing by locations outside of the United States, you can try a Butter Chicken Grilled Burger from India, a Big Brekkie Burger with eggs and hash browns from Australia, and even a "McVegan" from Sweden. With multiple variations of the beloved hamburger available on menus worldwide, it's no wonder why McDonald's sells so many every day.