Who can deny the understated deliciousness of McDonald's vanilla soft serve? It's equal parts smooth, creamy, and sweet, making it the perfect vessel to elevate your dessert game. The ultimate hack is to get yourself an ice cream cone and pair it with another restaurant favorite — the baked apple pie. In turn, you get your own apple pie a la mode, like the homemade version of the classic apple pie and ice cream.

To get this delectable treat, you must order an ice cream in a sundae cup and a baked apple pie. Break the rectangular pie over the vanilla goodness. Each spoonful fills your taste buds with contradictory temperatures and complimentary flavors. The warm baked apple pie pairs well with the cold, melty ice cream. Each apple pie features zesty bursts of apple filling and a sugary, flaky lattice crust. If you're looking to hack the system even more — order a caramel sundae and a baked apple pie. The buttery toffee notes in the caramel coat the vanilla ice cream. This saucy mixture of ice cream and caramel complements the warm bites of apple and broken-up rich crust fragments, similar to the savory, sweet, decadent notes in these salted caramel apple pie cookies.