Everything You Need To Know About Texas Roadhouse Steaks
Inspired by roadside steakhouses that welcome the entire family, Texas Roadhouse evokes what a true Lone Star State restaurant strives to be. It was founded in 1993 and since then has become a place known for legendary steaks bursting with flavor, great prices, and a lively atmosphere perfect for gatherings of all kinds. While many people speculate, what actually makes Texas Roadhouse steaks so amazing? There are bound to be some undiscoverable secrets, but the company is pretty straightforward about many things, especially when it comes to its steak.
Is it the proprietary seasoning blend that makes Texas Roadhouse steaks so drool-worthy? The quality of meat and the in-house butchers? Or does it all boil down to the friendly service and the meat counter that allows you to personally select your cut of beef? As it turns out, all of these contribute to why people love the restaurant's steaks so much. Let's take a peek behind the curtain and find out the secrets behind Texas Roadhouse steaks so you know exactly what makes them stand out amongst the competition.
Texas Roadhouse prioritizes using quality steak
The type of steak Texas Roadhouse uses is one of the main reasons people find themselves craving the flavor. Lucky us, quality is the name of the game, and there's no better way to confirm this than a peek at the menu (a whopping 44% of it is made up of steaks). It features a slew of drool-worthy USDA Choice cuts, which are better than the Select cuts you find at the grocery store. Choice beef is known for having more marbling (AKA fat) than Select-grade beef and this additional fat is one of the reasons they have so much flavor packed inside. Admittedly, Select beef doesn't have as much marbling as Prime, but Prime is much more expensive so Texas Roadhouse balances comfort with quality by sticking to USDA Choice beef.
In addition to the quality grade of meat Texas Roadhouse serves, it also imports whole loins which are handled with care from the moment they arrive. Not only are they hand-cut daily, but it's done in a cold room, so the company's quality standards expand past the grade of beef alone. Whether you opt for the No. 1 seller, the 6-ounce USDA Choice Sirloin, or another beefy cut, you can count on Texas Roadhouse to serve up the Choicest cuts — pun intended.
Its steaks are always fresh and never frozen
As the company proudly broadcasts, "Texas Roadhouse steaks are always fresh, never frozen." So, while this quality isn't really a secret, it is definitely one of the reasons people love the establishment's mouth-watering steaks so much. Instead of using frozen beef, whole loins are cut inside coolers kept at 34 F in each Texas Roadhouse location. While this is cold, it is the perfect temperature to keep beef fresh, and not frozen.
Regardless of the type of food, beef or not, freshness is associated with quality, enhanced nutrition, and optimal flavor. Frozen foods, on the other hand, are not. While frozen food has a time and a place, it isn't at any restaurant worth its salt. Texas Roadhouse knows and practices this, and the difference can be tested throughout its menu.
Admittedly, there is quite a debate online as to whether fresh and frozen steak differs. While some say the quality remains the same, the freezing process, length of time frozen, and how fresh steak is when frozen all play vital roles in ensuring the preservation of quality. So why risk it? Texas Roadhouse doesn't and you shouldn't either, particularly when paying top dollar to dine at a restaurant.
Texas Roadhouse ages its steaks in-house
Once Texas Roadhouse's fresh, USDA Choice grade cuts of beef reach the restaurant, they are aged in-house. While not really a secret, this extra step is another reason their meat winds up being so tasty. Aging steak ensures they provide you with optimal flavor and also leads to a more tender consistency after cooking. So again, Texas Roadhouse knows exactly what details matter, and aging is just one more example of its dedication to bringing you the best tasting steaks possible.
At Texas Roadhouse, tenderloin is aged for 14 days. Everything else is aged for anywhere from 22 to 25 days. Taking the extra time to age steak in-house surely slows things down in the kitchen and takes up lots of cooler space, but Texas Roadhouse wouldn't have it any other way. Regardless of which cut of steak you order and how long it has been aged, the fork-tender texture and delicious taste won't be overlooked. Is it solely because of the in-house aging? No, but it certainly helps push things in the right direction.
The steaks are cut daily by an in-house butcher
Considering how Texas Roadhouse steaks arrive fresh, are never frozen, and go through an in-house aging process, they need a lot of attention and care. Nobody is better suited for the job than a butcher, so the company makes sure to employ one in every location. Whether you call them butchers or meat cutters (as Texas Roadhouse often does), they are responsible for overseeing the entire beef operation, and they do an outstanding job.
Every Texas Roadhouse steak is hand-cut by the in-house butcher. The meat cutters work in 34 F coolers and according to a company fact sheet, "cut an average of $1 million of meat a year per store." Wow, impressive! The dedication to hand-cutting every cut of beef in the restaurant is yet another item to add to the list of reasons why the steaks are so well-loved. According to Cyril Reyes, director for operations at Texas Roadhouse, "We cut our steaks not by machine but by hand to maintain the quality of our steak." As opposed to being machine-cut, hand-cut steak retains more moisture. Using a machine may be easier, but it applies more friction to the meat, which results in the unnecessary loss of moisture and a less juicy steak. Don't worry though, this never happens at Texas Roadhouse thanks to the expert skills the in-house butchers possess.
You can hand select your steak from a butcher's display inside Texas Roadhouse
One of the first things you're likely to spot when you walk into any Texas Roadhouse location is a butcher's counter complete with a meat display. Of course, there's usually a lot else going on (it's pretty lively in there) but there's no overlooking the up-close and personal view of fresh steaks. The display features varying shapes, sizes, amounts of fat, and cuts of steak, all of which get your mouth watering before you even make it to a table. The best part? It's not just for show.
At Texas Roadhouse, you get to hand-select a specific cut of steak from the display for your meal. Once you decide, they give you a ticket to hand over to your server when you're ready to order. This level of personalization is a nice touch. It ensures you know exactly what you're getting, down to the tiniest detail. The friendly staff is also more than happy to help you choose the best cut of steak to order based on your preferences. Plus, it's pretty fun to play such an active role. After that though, all you have to do is sit back, relax, and enjoy.
Texas Roadhouse uses a secret spice blend that leads to drool-worthy flavor
Even with all the special preparation and the use of quality steak, many people believe the reason Texas Roadhouse steaks taste so good lies in the brand's proprietary blend of seasoning. However, the spices and seasonings used in the blend are somewhat shrouded in mystery.
According to a now-expired Amazon listing, Texas Roadhouse Sirloin Seasoning contains "sugar, salt, dehydrated garlic, dehydrated onion, monosodium glutamate, spices, paprika, turmeric, and soybean oil." As you probably noticed, one of the ingredients is MSG, but the seasonings are what's important here. The first two listed are sugar and salt, so it's safe to assume they are the real stars of the show. However, the other spices also lend lots of yummy flavor to whatever they touch. The question is, what does the generic term "spices" refer to in the list of ingredients? A Reddit commenter who claims to have worked at the restaurant says the missing ingredients include black pepper and chili powder. They also note that the sugar is brown, but there's no way to 100% confirm, so we'll have to take their word for it.
Will we ever know exactly what is in Texas Roadhouse's proprietary blend of seasonings? Maybe not, but at least we have a pretty good idea of where the flavors come from. Regardless, the taste is undeniably one of the restaurant's secrets to preparing and serving some of the tastiest cuts of beef around.
The chefs cook your steak to perfection
When a steak finally reaches the kitchen, you can count on Texas Roadhouse chefs to cook it to perfection. Whether you like your steak medium-rare, medium-well, or any other temperature, the chefs behind the scenes have got you covered.
In addition to knowing their stuff regarding temperature, Texas Roadhouse chefs have mastered what the restaurant has dubbed "the art of grilling the perfect steak." They start by searing steaks quickly to lock in flavor. Then, they grill them over a flame to the ideal temperature based on the guests' preference. This process ensures you get a blast of fiery flavor and an expertly cooked steak on your plate.
Some say the most crucial step to cooking perfect steak comes right at the end, and it actually happens after you remove it from the heat. To ensure steak stays juicy and all the yummy flavors don't seep out, it needs to rest for a couple of minutes before slicing. Thankfully, Texas Roadhouse chefs are no strangers to this concept and they always finish off preparation with this easy, flavor-saving trick. While all this may seem pretty straightforward to a home chef, the details matter, and Texas Roadhouse chefs have got them covered.
The chain slow roasts its prime rib for hours
At Texas Roadhouse, the prime rib is in a class all its own. Just like the other steaks on the menu, it provides you with ample flavor and unmatched tenderness. So, what's the secret behind this staple dish? Well as we know, Texas Roadhouse takes freshness and seasoning seriously, and, while this helps, the detailed cooking method used takes the prime rib over the top.
The restaurant starts preparing its prime rib by rubbing it with seasonings and a bit of liquid. They take care to coat all of the meat, even the bottom, to ensure the flavor permeates every bit possible. Then, they cover it, place it in the fridge, and leave it to rest for at least four hours. When enough time has passed, the meat is placed in a 300 F oven. A pan full of water is also placed below the meat-filled roasting tray, which is likely why it is so tender it practically melts in your mouth. It is closely monitored with a thermometer until it is ready to come out, carved to the desired thickness, and served. Texas Roadhouse chefs make this seem effortless, as is evident by the delicious prime rib that arrives at your table, but it has lots of experience perfecting the process. You may be able to replicate this method at home, but at the restaurant, it doesn't get any better.
Texas Roadhouse's sauces take the already flavorful steaks to the next level
Texas Roadhouse has a line of proprietary steak sauces, and guess what? They only add to the list of reasons why the restaurant's steaks taste so lip-smackingly good. The Roadhouse Gold Steak Sauce is the flavor you enjoy at the restaurant. It is tangy, smoky, and has a hint of sweetness, all of which further amplify the delicious taste of your steak. Pair the sauce with the proprietary seasoning, freshness, and utmost care given to each cut of beef and you have a recipe for flavor that keeps people coming back time and time again. So move over A1, you've officially been replaced.
If you love Texas Roadhouse steak sauces the fun doesn't have to stop at the restaurant. You can also buy the brand's Roadhouse Gold and Classic Steak Sauce (a retail exclusive) at a collection of grocery stores near you. The Classic Steak Sauce is rich, bold, and brings you all the traditional steak sauce flavor you know and love. It also packs a punch. Of course, you'll have to do the heavy lifting when it comes to purchasing the right cut and grade of beef, expertly seasoning it, and cooking it to perfection, but a finishing touch of Texas Roadhouse's steak sauces will give you some of the signature flavor without even leaving your home. It tastes great on burgers and more, too.
Steaks are paired with scratch-made sides and freshly baked bread
In addition to all the things Texas Roadhouse does to make its steaks delicious, it also rounds out the menu with tasty side dishes, dressings, and garnishes made from scratch. Pairing the range of quality beef cuts with expertly prepared sides ensures you have a wonderful meal from start to finish. Basically, it's not just the steaks that make Texas Roadhouse a fantastic dining destination.
The most iconic side dish served at Texas Roadhouse is the freshly baked bread. Each restaurant employs a baker who makes yeast rolls daily. They are baked every five minutes so they arrive at your table piping hot and are served with yummy cinnamon butter. Plus, they are brought out as soon as you arrive, so you get to enjoy them while you peruse the menu. There has been some speculation about the size of Texas Roadhouse rolls, and whether or not they are shrinking, but there's no denying they are freshly baked.
Rolls made from scratch are one thing, but it doesn't stop there. Texas Roadhouse's thoughtful sides also receive the same attention to detail. Everything from the bacon bits to the croutons to the salad dressing is made in-house. So, pair your steak with whatever you like. Just make sure not to fill up on rolls and sides before you dive into your steak.
It has a welcoming environment and friendly service
While not directly related to the delicious steaks, Texas Roadhouse's friendly service and welcoming environment only add to the restaurant's appeal. It prides itself on "hiring and training the best quality people to bring to life the Texas Roadhouse story & culture," per the Hampshire Gazette. Plus, they "aim to be the friendliest place in town!" While this sounds like a lot of hype, the immersive environment and lively vibes are not to be overlooked. Plus, even when the kitchen or staff does make mistakes (accidents do happen), they are quick to remedy them and make things right. It doesn't get better than that.
The moment you walk into a Texas Roadhouse you are greeted with bright colors, energetic sounds, and of course, delicious aromas that instantly transport you to a Lone Star State saloon, all the fanfare included. From line dancing to helpful staff to delicious food, Texas Roadhouse hits the mark on all fronts. The 15 varieties of Legendary Margaritas certainly don't hurt, either.
Texas Roadhouse steaks are priced low without sacrificing quality
As we know, Texas Roadhouse uses quality cuts of beef (USDA Choice to be exact), but that doesn't mean they are priced high. In fact, the low prices found on the menu are another reason people are so drawn to the establishment.
There are also several ways to hack Texas Roadhouse's menu that help you stretch your dollar even further than its already low prices allow. According to an ex-employee, ordering the Filet Medallions is superior to ordering the Dallas Filet. It gives you an extra ounce of beef and an additional side for a comparable price.
If you don't get enough of Texas Roadhouse's great prices and want to carry the savings over to your home, you can also hack a takeout family meal and turn it into meal prep for the days ahead. Family Packs allow you to easily order several entrees and sides paired with signature house rolls at a lower cost than normal. They are ideal for feeding a group, and they feature value-driven prices, but turning one into meal prep couldn't be simpler. All you have to do is divide the dishes into smaller portions and wrap them up. Lastly, when ordering takeout, make sure to check out the kids' menu. It offers the lowest prices of all and the servings are still pretty generous. If you're looking to save a few bucks and aren't super hungry, don't ignore this hack.