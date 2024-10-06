Have Texas Roadhouse Rolls Gotten Smaller?

Texas Roadhouse is known for serving up succulent steak and other meats, but the restaurant's rolls might be equally, if not more, popular. In fact, the chain is so beloved that people take advantage of the secret ordering process for its frozen rolls during the holidays. In June, the chain began selling a miniature version of them in select Walmart stores in Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio. However, the social media rumor mill is in full swing with posts claiming that the fresh rolls being served at the restaurant for dining in or for takeout have been downsized, too. But is there any truth to that claim?

Texas Roadhouse hangs its proverbial hat on the fact that all of its food is homemade, including the rolls which are baked in-house every five minutes. This commitment to fresh rolls could be the reason why some are smaller than others.

As a few commenters on social media pointed out, including a few who currently work at Texas Roadhouse or have in the past, the size of the rolls may differ depending on the amount of time they're given to rise. If the kitchen is in the weeds, there's a new baker, or there is an especially high demand for the popular rolls, it's certainly possible that they weren't given the exact amount of time necessary to rise as they might otherwise.