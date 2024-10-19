What Type Of Steaks Does Texas Roadhouse Use?

Nobody is going to Texas Roadhouse for soup and a side of arugula. When the moment calls for a meaty showdown with a side of sizzle, your beef has got to be on point. So we're queuing up the steak menu for the most melt-in-your-mouth cuts.

Tragically, not all outposts do the peanut shells-on-the-floor routine anymore. But Texas Roadhouse still serves up that fresh, never frozen beef. Each steak is prepared in-house by meat-cutting pros who work by hand at 34 F. Texas Roadhouse has nabbed Loudest Restaurant in America, No. 1 Steakhouse in America, and No. 1 Steak titles from critics and customers, while hosting an annual National Meat Cutters Challenge where butchers chop their hearts out for a $50,000 prize. Don't mind us over here waiting wide-mouthed like Homer Simpson by the donut factory line for the next beefy bite.

From the American steakhouse chain that spawned a zillion copycat recipes comes slightly-Southwest, slightly-country, always-cozy comfort on a plate. Grab a legendary margarita, a warm basket of rolls, and answer the call of the neon sign (with the state of Texas tipping its cowboy hat) while we highlight all the steak dishes on the Texas Roadhouse menu.