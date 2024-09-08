The Reason Texas Roadhouse Steaks Taste So Good

If you're a fan of dining at U.S. steakhouse chain restaurants, you may wonder what the secret is to making the meat taste so good time after time. In the case of Texas Roadhouse, it's all about a special seasoning added before the steak is cooked. This gives the beef a rich, robustly savory yet sweet, smoky flavor as well as a great crust.

Not seasoning properly is a key mistake to avoid while cooking steak. While you can simply use salt and pepper to boost the natural beefy flavor, steakhouse rubs tend to also contain a mixture of herbs, spices, and other ingredients to really take the taste to the next level. If you're keen to know what's in the Texas Roadhouse blend, you're in luck. The brand's official seasoning is listed on Amazon (though it's unavailable for sale) — and it offers a description of the ingredients.

The items mentioned in the sirloin seasoning include sugar, salt, dehydrated garlic, dehydrated onion, monosodium glutamate, spices, paprika, turmeric, and soybean oil. Although some of the specific spices are not listed, they could possibly include chili powder or cayenne for heat, and black pepper for spice and extra depth. If you wanted to make your own version, it would be great for seasoning burgers, chicken, or vegetables as well as steaks — and you can customize the blend by adding a few extra ingredients, too.