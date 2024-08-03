Dirty Steak Is The Bizarre Cooking Method You Need To Try

"Dirty" probably isn't a word that you'd ordinarily want to associate with cooking. But, rather than referring to any grease or actual dirt, it can also be used to describe a very specific style of grilling. It involves placing the food directly on the coals, rather than on the grates — and it's a method that works especially well for cooking steak.

Also known as caveman steaks or Eisenhower steaks (the president was a fan of thick strip steaks prepared with this technique), dirty steak involves cooking at extremely high temperatures, which can reach around 1200 degrees Fahrenheit. The result is a stunning sear that creates intensely flavorful meat, charred on the outside but deliciously tender and juicy within.

While cooking on the coals is an incredibly simple technique in theory, there are several important steps to follow if you want to get the best results. These involve picking the most suitable cuts of steak, as well as using the right kind of charcoal and preparing it correctly. And, of course, you need a charcoal grill rather than gas too, thanks to the superior flavor the former provides.