The Powerhouse Ingredients Rachael Ray Uses Instead Of Mayo In Potato Salad

Chef and TV personality Rachael Ray is known for her quick and easy meals that use flavorful ingredients to save time. Her potato salad recipe (per Food Network) is no exception. While many home cooks get bogged down in the mayo versus vinegar dressing debate, Ray forgoes mayo altogether and takes her dish in a different direction with bold add-ins like extra virgin olive oil, horseradish, and white wine vinegar that build in more flavor.

Ray mixes the three star ingredients with sugar, scallions, and celery to create a zippy dressing as the first step for the dish; making the dressing first allows for the flavors to meld as you boil the spuds for the perfect fluffy potato salad. White wine vinegar has a fruity taste without being overbearingly sour, and is perfect for pairing with spicy horseradish and sweet sugar, which balances it all out.

Her potato salad recipe also uses both the white and green part of the scallions. Doing so provides the crunch of the white parts, without the overwhelming taste that raw onions might add, and the specks of green offer a pop of color and herbaceous flavor. Celery's naturally crisp texture is also welcome to perfectly contrast the soft potatoes.