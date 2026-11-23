14 Black Friday Deals In 2026 You Can't Miss If You Love Burgers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Black Friday is the perfect time to beef up your burger arsenal. While you can technically grill burgers like a pro with nothing but a spatula and a hot surface, the right tools and ingredients go a long way toward making the job easier and more satisfying. Whether you're cooking for a crowd or just for one, a well-stocked kitchen helps you better handle the work and make sure each patty comes out pristine.
Burgers are as straightforward a grilling protein as it gets, but that doesn't mean you can be lackadaisical about their prep, shaping, cooking, and assembly. Even if you consider yourself a true expert, nothing ruins a grilling experience quite like using substandard tools to clean, organize, and monitor your patties' progress. Plenty of affordable, game-changing options can level up your skills and make the job more convenient, leaving you more time to enjoy the food, your guests, or the cooking itself. A comprehensive toolkit helps you handle any situation; a high-quality scraper makes cleanup a breeze, and even something as small as a rack can help you keep track of your ingredients and prevent spills.
Dedicated outdoor griddles can cost a pretty penny, but an insert prevents you from having to pay for one or find space for it on your patio. Combined with a nice press, you can easily achieve that next-level Maillard crust that makes burgers so delicious. Neither needs to break the bank, and Black Friday deals offer an especially great opportunity to invest in new equipment and seasonings for the coming year. Keep in mind that prices and availability may change.
The Turbo Grill Deluxe gives you a hands-off option
Microwaving a burger patty usually gives you a dense, flavorless gray puck of protein, but Rocket Chef's nifty little Turbo Grill product promises to change that. Because it's designed to absorb and retain microwave energy, it can generate direct heat, searing the underside of your patties and creating grill marks for a more flavorful result when you want a quick, easy option.
The Rocket Chef Turbo Grill Deluxe Microwave Grill Pan is available on Amazon for $39.99 (retail price $49.99).
This food warming mat makes parties easier
The only real downside to making burgers is that it's difficult to keep them warm without drying them out. An electric warming mat can help with that, and this one's generous 43-inch length also lets you keep a plethora of sides ready for guests.
The LBOLHZO Extra Long Food Warming Mat is available on Amazon for $65.99 (retail price $69.99).
The Burger Smasher is a durable game-changer
From perfectly thin smash burgers to thick patties you want to keep from balling up on the grill, a burger press is a handy tool to have. The Burger Smasher is made from a solid piece of cast iron, meaning it can last for decades as long as you take care of it.
You can find The Burger Smasher Cast Iron Smash Burger Kit on Amazon for $21.65 (retail price $29.99).
An electric grill brush is perfect for maintenance
From day-to-day grime to stubborn, built-up stains that need a bit of extra elbow grease, there's nothing like some mechanized assistance to get the job done. This grill brush has a light, several head attachments, and even a heat-resistant glove, so you can tackle cleanup with less effort.
The Vaettlo Electric Grill Brush is available on Amazon for $42.59 (retail price $59.99).
Spice Rack Co.'s blends make culinary experimentation easy
Burger novices and artisans alike can struggle to find the perfect spices for new flavor profiles, but Spice Rack Co. offers a variety of blends that do the work for you. From straightforward burger mixes to Caribbean jerk spices, this is a great opportunity to find a taste you love and might want to buy in bulk later.
The Spice Rack Co. BBQ Seasoning 5-Pack is available on Amazon for $22.39 (retail price $27.99).
Ditch messy bowls for Dusor's all-in-one basting pot combo
Trying to carefully balance a basting brush in a bowl while juggling all your other grilling necessities is a pain. But a stainless steel pot with a fitted lid and brush combo takes up less space, lets you warm the sauce right on the grill, and makes applying a gourmet-tasting glaze to your patties far easier.
Dusor BBQ Basting Brushes for Sauce are available on Amazon for $18.39 (typical price $22.99).
All you need to get started with a griddle is Daytona's simple toolkit
Griddle tools are different from grill tools and are usually quite flat and thin. But you don't need to spend serious cash on a plethora of accessories you'll never use when Daytona has an all-in-one kit containing the spatulas and bottles you need to get started.
The Daytona 7-Piece Griddle Starter Pack is available at Home Depot for $24.88 (retail price $34.98).
Skip buying a griddle with Weber's smart grill insert
Griddles make thick patties easier to cook and perfectly crusted smash burgers possible, but dropping hundreds of dollars on one can put people off the idea. Instead, grill legend Weber offers a solid insert for your traditional charcoal grill that swiftly transforms it into exactly what you need to up your game this grilling season.
The Weber Charcoal Grill 22-inch Insert is available at Home Depot for $149.99 (retail price $169.99).
Fogo charcoal is affordable, high-quality fuel
Fogo charcoal is great for high-heat grilling or low-and-slow smoking, and it lasts quite a long time. However, its normal sticker price can turn people off, so take the opportunity to get it at a discount for an easy way to improve your burgers and your cooking experience.
Bags of Fogo 8.8-pound Lump Charcoal are available at Home Depot for $9.95 (retail price $12.95).
Prep uniform patties in seconds with Weber's burger press
Even line cooks who spend hours a day prepping patties can find it to be a chore, so any tool that reduces that work is a blessing. Perfect for shaping quarter-pound or half-pound patties, Weber's tool is a great addition to your grilling arsenal, so all you have to do is add a thumbprint to prevent your patties from turning into meatballs.
The Weber Burger Press for Grill is available at Home Depot for $12.99 (retail price $14.99).
Grill burgers anywhere with Megamaster's portable grill
Whether you love to camp or don't mind storing appliances until you need them, a portable charcoal grill is a solid option when you're only making a few patties at a time. Megamaster's sturdy, no-nonsense design strips a grill down to the bare minimum, so you have little to maintain and less to stow away when it's time to pack up.
The Megamaster Traverse Portable Charcoal Grill in Red is available at Home Depot for $49.99 (retail price $59.99).
AstroAI's thermal gun delivers precision on a budget
Getting your cooking surface to the perfect temperature for burgers, whether on a grill, griddle, or pan, involves a fair amount of guesswork. Not so with a thermal gun, a versatile little tool you can secure at a bargain this Black Friday that gives you a precise surface temperature reading without touching it.
The AstroAI Infrared Thermometer Gun is available at Walmart for $14.99 (retail price $32.99).
Besititli's Blackstone Grill Caddy fits almost any grill setup
Even the largest grills have limited space on their side tables, so a tool that not only expands but also organizes that area is a blessing from the burger gods. This caddy comes with adjustable grips to fit a variety of tables and includes hooks for tools, space for condiments, and even a paper towel mount.
The Besititli Griddle Caddy for Blackstone is available at Walmart for $22.22 (retail price $34.99).
Daybetter Barbecue Grill Lights illuminate your nighttime cooking
Magnetic barbecue lights are easily some of the most useful tools you can get, especially when you grill in the winter months. This two-pack features adjustable heads and ultra-bright LED bulbs, so you can get the exact illumination you need to see what you're doing.
The Daybetter 2-Pack Barbecue Lights are available at Walmart for $17.99 (retail price $29.99).