What Is A Burger Press And Do You Really Need One?

For those who take their burgers seriously, every detail counts — from Gordon Ramsay's perfect trio of ground meats to the thickness of the patty. If you're aiming for juicy, uniform, grill-marked perfection, a burger press might already be on your radar. If not, this kitchen tool is typically a flat, circular weight with a handle that's designed to press balls of ground meat into flat, even patties, perfect for both smash burgers and regular burgers. But do you really need one? According to Ashley Lonsdale, ButcherBox chef-in-residence, a burger press might just be the upgrade your dinner needs.

"The weight and flat design of a burger press [allow] whatever is cooking underneath to get maximum contact with the pan, ensuring deep and even browning, which means deep flavor," she explained to Food Republic. In other words, applying firm pressure to the patty helps develop that beautiful crust that sets a great burger apart. And it's not just about flavor — the press also helps with consistency. "Even browning means even cooking," Lonsdale said, "which makes cooking smash burgers very simple with little worry about heat distribution." While you could technically use a spatula or the bottom of a heavy pan to press your patties, a burger press delivers more precision, more control, and less mess.