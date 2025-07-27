What Is A Burger Press And Do You Really Need One?
For those who take their burgers seriously, every detail counts — from Gordon Ramsay's perfect trio of ground meats to the thickness of the patty. If you're aiming for juicy, uniform, grill-marked perfection, a burger press might already be on your radar. If not, this kitchen tool is typically a flat, circular weight with a handle that's designed to press balls of ground meat into flat, even patties, perfect for both smash burgers and regular burgers. But do you really need one? According to Ashley Lonsdale, ButcherBox chef-in-residence, a burger press might just be the upgrade your dinner needs.
"The weight and flat design of a burger press [allow] whatever is cooking underneath to get maximum contact with the pan, ensuring deep and even browning, which means deep flavor," she explained to Food Republic. In other words, applying firm pressure to the patty helps develop that beautiful crust that sets a great burger apart. And it's not just about flavor — the press also helps with consistency. "Even browning means even cooking," Lonsdale said, "which makes cooking smash burgers very simple with little worry about heat distribution." While you could technically use a spatula or the bottom of a heavy pan to press your patties, a burger press delivers more precision, more control, and less mess.
How to get the most out of your burger press
Despite its simplicity, a burger press becomes a game-changer when you know a few tricks. One secret to a better sear is high heat and cold meat. Chilling your patties before cooking helps them brown better and hold their shape, rather than crumbling or sticking. To keep your press from pulling at the meat or making a mess, try placing a small square of parchment paper between the patty and the press, or lightly oil the press beforehand — both work well to prevent sticking.
Of course, even the most die-hard burger fans aren't making them every night, but that doesn't mean your burger press should collect dust in the drawer. In fact, its versatility is part of what makes it such a smart kitchen tool. "I use it for much more than just burgers!" Ashley Lonsdale said. "Try it out for weighing skin-on chicken thighs for the crispiest skin or grilled ham and cheese sandwiches for consistently golden-brown crusts." You can also use it for browning quesadillas, crisping up paninis without a panini press, or shaping delicate items like baked jumbo lump crab cakes.