The Best Beef Blend For Perfectly Crusted Smash Burgers

When it comes to burgers, everyone has opinions on the best size, style, and accoutrements. Celebrity chef Alton Brown swears by deep-frying burgers, while the regional classic Juicy Lucy is an exceptional vessel for getting more cheese on (or, more appropriately, in) your patty. But one of the trendiest versions is undoubtedly the smash burger: patties pressed thin on a hot, flat cooking surface to sizzle consistently from edge to center, with a satisfying crunch that seals in flavor. The patty itself is vital here, so what's the best beef blend to get the perfect crust on your smash burgers?

First of all, you want beef that's not too lean but not too fatty, with about 20% to 25% fat. Ideally, smash burgers should be cooked on an ungreased surface — no oil, no butter — so that the exterior of the meat will stick a bit and form a fuller crust. If your beef is too lean, the patty will dry out and stick too much; too fatty, and there will be excess grease, leading to not enough sticking and browning.

Simply packaged ground chuck beef works great, but for extra flavor, it's worth requesting a blend of chuck, fatty short rib, and flavorful brisket at the meat counter, or grinding these cuts together at home. Your patties won't exactly be medium rare, but when pressed thin on a super hot surface and cooked quickly, there will be plenty of juices sealed in.