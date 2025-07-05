Experts Reveal 15 Rules For Grilling Burgers Like A Pro

Nothing marks the beginning of summer like getting back behind the grill. After a bitter season full of hearty meals indoors, juicy, piping hot burgers are a summer staple that are long-awaited through the cold, brutal winter. But before you get out there, ask yourself: Are you making the best burger possible? Or are you making crucial mistakes preventing you from living your best grilling life?

Even the most experienced griller can commit classic mistakes: overworking the meat, not grilling at the right temperature, or using the wrong seasoning (and too much of it).

We asked the experts for their rules for grilling the perfect burgers and how home cooks can avoid critical mistakes. We consulted experts Lisa Lotts, owner of Garlic and Zest; Ashley Lonsdale, chef-in-residence at ButcherBox; Alvin Cailan, chef/owner at Local Kitchens; Marissa Stevens, recipe developer at Pinch and Swirl; and Mackenzie Burgess, RDN, registered dietitian nutritionist and recipe developer at Cheerful Choices, for all their burger musts.